Batwoman: Who Is Victor Zsasz?

✖

Tonight will see the continuation of Batwoman's second season, after the hit The CW series returned to great fanfare earlier this month. In addition to introducing viewers to Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie), an entirely new character who is taking on the Batwoman mantle, the series has begun to weave in some significant characters and Easter eggs from across the DC Comics canon. Among those will be Victor Zsasz (Alex Morf), who is set to make his Arrowverse debut in tonight's episode, "Bat Girl Magic!". Since his debut in the comics in the 1990s, Zsasz has become one of the most eclectic characters within the Gotham City mythos -- and here's what you need to know about him.

Created by Alan Grant and Norm Breyfogle, Zsasz made his debut in 1992's Batman: Shadow of the Bat #1 as "Mister Zsasz", a serial killer held within the walls of Arkham Asylum. Several years later, in 1996, Grant and Breyfogle expanded on Zsasz's origin story in The Batman Chronicles #3. As the origin puts it, Zsasz had become an incredibly wealthy businessman, whose life was sent into a depressive, gambling-fueled spiral at the age of 25 after his parents died in a boating accident. This culminated in him losing his entire fortune to The Penguin, considering attempting suicide by the Gotham Bridge, and then stabbing a man who tried to rob him at knifepoint. From there, Zsasz developed an affinity for killing people - or, as he put it, "liberating" them from their unfortunate existence - and celebrated each kill by carving a tally mark into his body.

In the decades that have followed, Zsasz has made memorable appearances throughout the Batman Family mythos, including in the Knightfall and Battle for the Cowl story arcs, as well as some significant issues of Detective Comics. His appearances outside of the comics might arguably be more well-known, particularly Danny Jacobs' portrayal of the character from across the Batman: Arkham video game franchise.

Zsasz made his live-action debut in 2005's Batman Begins, as a serial killer (played by Tim Booth) who has a vendetta against Rachel Dawes after she causes him to be sent to Arkham Asylum. He later was brought to life throughout the TV series Gotham, where he was portrayed by Anthony Carrigan. This iteration of Zsasz leaned more into the idea of him being a hitman, serving an array of different gangsters in Gotham City. Zsasz was then reintroduced to movie viewers in last year's Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), in which Chris Messina portrayed him as the twisted right-handed man of Roman Sionis/Black Mask (Ewan McGregor).

Batwoman's take on Victor Zsasz seems to be taking a new - but also familiar - take on his multimedia history, with his casting description being listed as simply an unpredictable hitman. Fans will have to tune into the series to see exactly how he fits into the tapestry of the show -- and what other surprises might be in store.

Are you excited to see Victor Zsasz make his debut on Batwoman? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!