Batwoman Recap: Everything You Missed in "Fair Skin, Blue Eyes"

After a short break to accommodate for the Super Bowl, Batwoman is back on our television screens this week. The latest episode of the hit The CW series aired on Sunday night, bringing the latest chapter in the story of Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie) and those in her orbit. Here are the biggest reveals and Easter eggs from Batwoman's latest episode, "Fair Skin, Blue Eyes."

The False Face Society continues to spread Snake Bite throughout Gotham City. As Batwoman, Ryan tracks down one of the Snake Bite dealers in the Batmobile, but the side effects of her Kryptonite injury cause her to briefly lose focus. A kid trips the alarms of a jewelry store to get Batwoman's attention, in order to ask for her help in finding his missing brother, Kevin. Ryan brings the case to Mary, and they discover that the missing kid came from a group home in Wayside Heights, the area she previously stayed in.

Meanwhile, Jacob holds a press conference announcing that he believes Kate is alive, and is offering a $1 million cash reward for information about her. Luke is convinced that this will lead to them finding Kate, but Mary isn't sure. Later, Mary admits to Ryan that she needs to try to actually look for Kate in order to move on.

In a flashback, a young Ryan tries to fit in at the group home, and befriends her ex, Angelique. While shopping for comics at a local comic book store, she also runs into a lady who tries to lure children into her van, which leads to her being kidnapped and brainwashed and held captive for sixty days, all while the woman tried to convince her that nobody would come to save her. A group of students from Gotham University question the woman about a missing girl -- but it ends up being Beth. Angelique later gets herself captured by the Candy Lady in order to help save Ryan, and they find a way to make their escape.

In the present day, Ryan and Mary drive in Ryan's van to the comic book store, where Ryan suspects the same thing is still happening to kids. Once Ryan brings up the other girl, Mary decides that they look through the records that Kate saved during Beth's disappearance. Mary also asks Ryan to move into Kate's apartment with her, and she accepts. After tracking down the Candy Lady's address, Ryan goes to visit her as herself -- but gets tased and kidnapped by her. Ryan manages to get the upper hand and fights Candy Lady, who reveals that Kevin has been brainwashed into joining the False Face Society.

Jacob tasks a Crows agent with tracking down the Jack Napier painting, which has been bouncing around the black market. Jacob visits a false lead in Wayside Heights -- culminating in him getting tased by Kevin. The False Face Society tasks Kevin with killing Jacob, but Ryan arrives as Batwoman and fights them off. Kevin still brandishes a gun at Jacob, and Ryan talks him down, convincing him that he is worth more. Later, Jacob admits that Batwoman did save his life.

Meanwhile, Alice visits Sophie in her condo, and convinces her that they should work together to save Kate -- starting with tracking down a man from Coryana named Ocean for Safiyah. Their search proves to be futile, which only gets more complicated when Luke shows up and Alice points a gun at him. Sophie reluctantly asks Luke to help them track down Ocean. Luke tracks down an address, but he and Sophie decide to keep it from Alice. Sophie visits one of the potential locations, only to fight the squatter inside. Alice shows up and helps save Sophie. Sophie asks Alice exactly why she wants to find Kate, and she says its in order to kill her. Sophie relays this information to Jacob, saying that The Crows need to find her first. Meanwhile, Alice stays behind in Ocean's apartment, finding information tied to his location -- and remembering that they interacted with each other on Coryana.

We also learn that the squatter in Ocean's apartment was Angelique, and she and Ryan decide to reconnect.

Batwoman airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW.