Beast Boy: Lone Wolf Animated Series Announced by DC

A new Beast Boy animated series is in the works. Last week at the Annecy International Animation Festival, Warner Bros. Animation, Cartoon Network Studios, and Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe announced Beast Boy: Lone Wolf, a new animated series featuring the standalone adventures of the titular Beast Boy has "just started" work (via Variety.) According to Sarah Fell, Hanna-Barbera vice president, series, production on the series will take place out of London's Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe.

The series will follow Beast Boy, a main character in Teen Titans Go!, though the focus of the new series is said to be more action-oriented than the wackier Teen Titans Go!. The series, which will be made up of 10 shorts aired on Cartoon Network EMEA, will be directed by Rhys Byfield.

What is Beast Boy: Lone Wolf About?

At this point, it's unclear exactly what Beast Boy: Lone Wolf will be about. It was mentioned at Annecy that the series will have more of an action focus, but beyond that little else is known. The series doesn't even have an anticipated release date just yet. However, it is possible that the series could be part of a larger Teen Titans Go! multiverse — that series has already acknowledged that alternate Earths exist so there's a lot of directions that Beast Boy: Lone Wolf could go.

Teen Titans Go! Has Been on the Air for 10 Years

Teen Titans Go! hit its decade milestone earlier this year, something that series executive producer Pete Michail spoke with ComicBook.com about, saying the series' longevity is all because of the fans.

"It's all thanks to the fans, man. We work hard on our end, but it's the fans and our audience that keeps us strong and relevant and that we keep on finding," Michail said. "We've been on long enough that our old fans have grown, and we've found a whole new crowd, which is thanks to them for keeping us here."

"We hear that at Cons all the time. People say, 'Thank you for my childhood,' and they say, 'I used to watch this when I was a kid, and now I'm watching it with my kids from the OG Titans to this series.' I think because they kept the same voice cast, people really fell in love with us as a whole, and we all really love each other and then that translates," Raven star Tara Strong added.

"I think Go is just so much fun. No one can argue. Go is probably the most fun show you can watch. It's not annoying. It's not afraid to make fun of itself. All the crazy educational episodes and the jokes. I mean, I don't know how y'all get away with half the stuff you write, Pete, but we have so much fun playing these characters and working together. I think we all authentically love each other so much, and I think that's another reason why it translates," Strong said.

Are you excited for Beast Boy: Lone Wolf? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.