McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Titans Beast Boy Build-A-Wave Is On Sale Now

McFarlane Toys teased their Titans Build-A-Wave action figure series throughout the month of February, and it's finally time to start taking orders. The collection includes 7-inch scale figures of Nightwing, Donna Troy, Raven, and Arsenal – each with a piece that can be combined to form the animal shape-shifter Beast Boy (aka Garfield Logan).

Pre-order options for each figure in the Titans Build-A-Wave can be found below. If you go with the Entertainment Earth option, note that you'll get free shipping on orders $39+ in the US plus 10% off in-stock items using our exclusive links. The figures are priced at $24.99 each and feature around 22 points of articulation and include a collectible art card and Build-A-Wave piece.

While you're at it, make sure to reserve the figures from McFarlane's recent The Dark Knight Trilogy Build-A-Wave. The collection includes Batman, Two-Face, the Joker, and Scarecrow – all of which include pieces to assemble Bane. You can pre-order these figures here on Amazon for $24.99 each with a release date set for March.