Titans: New Season 3 Report Teases Beast Boy and Raven's Relationship

We're just a few days away from the debut of Titans Season 3, and fans of the live-action DC Comics series are eager to see what it has in store for its ever-growing ensemble of characters. There have definitely been some meaningful relationships between the Teen Titans that have been explored both on the series and in other medium, and it's safe to say that the rapport between Beast Boy (Ryan Potter) and Raven (Teagan Croft) might be among them. With the Beast Boy/Raven relationship being a New York Times-bestselling dynamic, fans have been curious to see if their dynamic evolves into something stronger — but according to a new report from TVLine, that won't be anytime ssoon. According to their report, Raven does not show up in the first few episodes of the season as she is off on Themyscira, but Beast Boy has been "endeavoring to stay in touch with her" during that time.

Titans also stars Brenton Thwaites (Dick Grayson/Robin), Anna Diop (Koriand'r/Starfire), Minka Kelly (Dawn Granger/Dove), Alan Ritchson (Hank Hall/Hawk), Conor Leslie (Donna Troy), Curran Walters (Jason Todd/Robin), Joshua Orpin (Conner Kent/Superboy), and Iain Glen (Bruce Wayne).

"This is how this season is going to be different, I think in a lot of ways. It ultimately ends with them figuring out a way as a team. It ends optimistically," showrunner Greg Walker explained at DC FanDome last year. "I that the world that we live in right now. Especially the way the Titans can be, we kind of beat ourselves up for our past sins. It’s nice to be liberated. We have a character named Dove who is going to point in the direction we’re going to go. It takes them a long time to follow her advice. Ultimately finding a way to get off the hamster wheel. To stop doing things the way we’ve always done them and find a new way. That, they have to figure out how to do collectively."

"It’s the best season yet, and I’m not using hyperbole," Ritchson explained in an interview earlier this year. "Show shows are very big, and this is one of those shows that’s very big. It’s a huge cast. It’s a huge property. There are a million different ways to tell the story and it sometimes takes a season or two to figure out who to focus on and what exactly is driving this thing. They’ve done a really good job. All of the seasons have been good, but there’s an excellence to this because everybody has figured out what we wanna focus on and who we wanna tell the story through. It’s just a little more focused than it has been, and it’s working really well. It’s the best season yet, by far."

