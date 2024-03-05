Beat Shazam: Jamie Foxx Set to Return to Hosting Game Show

Nearly a year after a medical injury sidelined Jamie Foxx from ongoing projects, the Oscar winner has lined up his first big Hollywood return. Monday, it was revealed Foxx will return to Fox's Beat Shazam as host for its upcoming season, returning to the game show after being replaced by Nick Cannon for one season. Foxx will once again host the series with his daughter Corrine, and the two will officially return when Beat Shazam's seventh season debuts in May.

"Jamie and Corinne are the heart and soul of Beat Shazam," Allison Wallach, president unscripted entertainment at Fox Entertainment, said in a statement announcing the return. "As our undeniably dynamic father-daughter hosting team, they bring a relationship like no other to a show like no other, and it's wonderful having them back on set this season."

Foxx was filming Netflix's Back in Action last April when he was rushed to a hospital due to an unspecified emergency. Since then, little has been unveiled about his condition. What little has surfaced has come directly from Foxx, with the actor saying at December's Critics' Choice Awards he wasn't able to walk at one point.

"You know, it's crazy, I couldn't do that six months ago — I couldn't actually walk," Foxx said in his speech before joking, "I'm not a clone, I'm not a clone. I know a lot of people who was saying I was cloned out there."

He added, "I wouldn't wish what I went through on my worst enemy, because it's tough. I have a new respect for life. I have a new respect for my art. I watched so many movies and listened to so many songs trying to have the time go by. Don't give up on your art, man, don't give up."

Foxx was at the awards gala to accept the Vanguard Award for his performance in Prime Video's The Burial, which he appeared in alongside Jurnee Smollett.

"Working with Jamie, I found a generous scene partner I can lean on and trust," Smollett said as she introduced her co-star. "Even though we were playing rivals battling it out in the courtroom, in him, I found a great cheerleader — one who on our very first day shooting y'all he came, and right after the third take, he came up to me, he's like, 'Man, you are killing this role.' Now I don't think he understands what that kind of support means to someone like me who's watched him my entire life."

Previous episodes of Beat Shazam are now streaming on both Tubi and Hulu.