Jamie Foxx Makes Surprise Appearance at Critics Choice Event and Addresses Health Scare

For the first time since his medical emergency earlier this year, Jamie Foxx has appeared in a public manner. During Monday night's Critics Choice Association's Celebration of Cinema and Television event, Foxx appeared to accept an honor from Lovecraft Country star Jurnee Smollett. Foxx received a standing ovation as he walked across the stage, hugging Smollett before taking the mic to address his health scare.

"You know, it's crazy, I couldn't do that six months ago — I couldn't actually walk," Foxx said in his speech before joking, "I'm not a clone, I'm not a clone. I know a lot of people who was saying I was cloned out there."

He added, "I wouldn't wish what I went through on my worst enemy, because it's tough. I have a new respect for life. I have a new respect for my art. I watched so many movies and listened to so many songs trying to have the time go by. Don't give up on your art, man, don't give up."

Details on Foxx's scare remain minimal, with the actor and his team working overtime to not let any such information leak to the public. After his medical complication in April, which shut down photography on Netflix's Back in Action, Foxx wasn't seen or heard from until late July.

"I know a lot of people were waiting, wanting to hear updates. But, to be honest with you, I just didn't want you to see me like that, man," Foxx said in his July message to fans. "I want you to see me laughing and having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie or television show. I didn't want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through."

Foxx was at the event to accept the Vanguard Award for his performance in Prime Video's The Burial, which he appeared in alongside Smollett.

"Working with Jamie, I found a generous scene partner I can lean on and trust," Smollett said as she introduced her co-star. "Even though we were playing rivals battling it out in the courtroom, in him, I found a great cheerleader — one who on our very first day shooting y'all he came, and right after the third take, he came up to me, he's like, 'Man, you are killing this role.' Now I don't think he understands what that kind of support means to someone like me who's watched him my entire life."

The Burial is now streaming on Prime Video.