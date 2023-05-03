Nick Cannon to Fill In for Jamie Foxx on Beat Shazam Amid Health Issues

Nick Cannon is set to step in for Jamie Foxx as host of Beat Shazam while the actor navigates his health issues. On Instagram, FOX let fans know what the plan for this season would be with Foxx indisposed. Joining Cannon on Beat Shazam this season will be Kelly Osbourne. Corrinne Foxx, Jamie's daughter, will also not appear on the show in the upcoming season. The Beat Shazam creative team don't want to place any pressure on the star to rush back. He had a health complication and was saved by the quick intervention of medical personnel when the trouble was discovered. For now, it will fall to Cannon, a reality show host veteran, to steer the ship in Foxx's stead. Here's what the network had to say about the decision.

"Beat Shazam has been an unscripted mainstay on the FOX schedule for six seasons and counting," the network wrote in a post on Instagram. "This season, not wanting fans of the game show to miss a minute of the fun, Nick Cannon has offered to fill in as guest host for his friends, Jamie and Corinne Fox. Kelly Osbourne will be filling in as guest DJ."

The statement continued, "Everyone at FOX Entertainment wishes Jamie well as he continues his recovery, and we greatly appreciate Nick's willingness to jump in and help this summer."

What Happened to Jamie Foxx?

Foxx has some ongoing health issues after being hospitalized on April 11. His daughter Corrinne put out a statement about her father's condition. He's doing better now and recovering. But, it was a very scary situation for everyone involved. Foxx is not taking visitors at the moment. His family encourages all well-wishers and supporters to pray for him and keep him in mind as he works to get back to 100%. For now, that means no Beat Shazam and pushing pause on the numerous projects he's involved in at the moment.

"We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday," Corrinne wrote on Instagram. "Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time."

One big project that had a lot of eyes on it was Back In Action for Netflix. In that movie, he was teamed with Cameron Diaz again. A good number of fans were awaiting her comeback and seeing her chemistry with a truly beloved actor. We here at Comicbook.com are keeping Jamie Foxx in our thoughts as he recovers.