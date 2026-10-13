Beavis and Butt-Head Drops First Look Trailer for New Season Premiere – Watch

Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head is coming back to Comedy Central for its fourth season, and the animated series has dropped the first look at its double episode premiere before it hits this week. Mike Judge is one of the most notable animated creators at this point thanks to work on franchises like King of the Hill (which has had a very strong revival of its own), but fans have been able to enjoy his first real breakout series in a whole new way as Beavis and Butt-Head have been in some dumb new adventures.

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Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head Season 4 will be kicking off its run of episodes on Wednesday, October 14th on Comedy Central following a new episode of South Park Season 29, and it’s going all out with a double episode premiere. To get ready for the big return, Comedy Central has revealed the first look promo at the new season premiere along with revealing the first details for the two episodes fans will get to see this week. You can check out the first look at Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head Season 4 premiere below.

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Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head Season 4 will be making its premiere with Comedy Central on Wednesday, October 14th at 10:30PM ET following a new episode of South Park Season 29. The premiere episode (which you can find the first clip of in the video above) is titled “Spanish-ish & TSA-holes” and teases that it will see the duo forgetting the English language after watching two weeks of Spanish television during spring break. The middle-aged version of the duo will then get new jobs as TSA agents for the other half of the premiere episode.

The second episode for the premiere evening will then air right after at 11:00PM ET and is titled “Stewart Moves In & Body Cam.” The younger half of the episode teases that “Beavis and Butt-Head use a bulletproof vest to impress chicks,” and the middle-aged half of the episode teases more of Stewart after his return in the third season with “Stewart is getting a divorce and moves in with middle-aged Beavis and Butt-Head.” Which sounds like both episodes have a lot of wackiness to look forward to when they premiere.

What’s Going on With Beavis and Butt-Head Right Now?

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Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head has been in the midst of a whole new era with Comedy Central and Paramount. Although the series technically had a revival with MTV way back when, this current revival era has been seen as a much bigger success by comparison. Not only has it had three seasons thus far, but it all kicked off with the debut of Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe, now streaming with Paramount+. This brought the boys from their original 1990s timeline to the modern era to hilarious results.

Mike Judge and the original production team for the series proved they understood animated revivals but not only finding a fun way to keep focusing on the original 1990s versions of the characters, but then also have half of the new stories following a much older version of the duo in wacky adult adventures. It’s been a great way to breathe new life into it all, so are you going to check out the Beavis and Butt-Head season premiere? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!