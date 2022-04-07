Bel-Air Actress Thanks Fans For Their Support

One of Bel-Air‘s stars thanked all the fans for their support. Peacock bet big on the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air revival. Instead of going a comedic route, they shifted things over to attacking this new show. Cassandra Freeman has just as much to live up to as her co-stars. Aunt Viv was an important part of the show and of pop culture from the era. The fans have embraced her take on the character after Janet Hubert and Daphne Maxwell Reid helped pave the way for her portrayal. So many of the classic Fresh Prince episodes show both Vivian and Phillip Banks having some solid lessons to impart to Will as he journeys through life. Check out what she had to say down below.

“#BelAir fans thank you so much!! To think I didn’t even want to audition for the role because it seemed impossible! And now here we are,” she tweeted. “y’all we must try for the impossible! Because who knows what we are truly capable of until we try!”

#BelAir fans thank you so much!! To think I didn’t even want to audition for the role because it seemed impossible! And now here we are..y’all we must try for the impossible! Because who knows what we are truly capable of until we try! pic.twitter.com/A29zNCunKj — Cassiefreestyle (@cassiefreestyle) March 31, 2022

“To play Aunt Viv has been such an honor. Aunt Viv is the Queen of Aunties! She is all of your favorite R&B songs. She is aspirational and yet grounded,” she wrote in a separate message on social media. “Thank you for welcoming me into this role. It was an overwhelming challenge and a labor of love. To be wrapped in her skin and her words are truly a dream come true! Thank you to our incredible team who sweat tears to keep our voice authentic! Our dreams and stories matter! Making our dreams a reality at any level matters! After all Dreams are the voices of the ancestors. Aunt Viv 3.0.”

Previously, the creative team spoke about their mission statement for the show. “At its heart, Bel-Air is a coming-of-age story that celebrates the strength and love of the Black family. We have stayed true to the original premise of the legacy series – Will’s life is turned upside down after he is forced to leave West Philly and lands in Bel-Air with its gated mansions and wealth, however, our new series brings Will and the Banks family into the world as we know it now,” they said. “It’s been incredible to bring these iconic characters to life when you tap them into the cultural pulse of our time. The series was the fabric of so many of our upbringings, tied to memories and the joy of seeing ourselves represented on TV so it is important to us to pay respect to its legacy.”

Here’s how Peacock describes the first season of Bel-Air: “Set in modern-day America, Bel-Air is a serialized one-hour dramatic analogue of the 90’s sitcom “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” that leans into the original premise: Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. With a reimagined vision, Bel-Air will dive deeper into the inherent conflicts, emotions and biases that were impossible to fully explore in a 30-minute sitcom format, while still delivering swagger and nods to the original show.”

