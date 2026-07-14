Star Wars’ New Skywalker Saga Release is Essential for All Fans of the Sequel Era

Star Wars has always been so much more than a mere film franchise. Over the decades, we’ve had a frankly incalculable range of tie-in comics, novels, and games; Lucasfilm reset the canon after Disney bought Star Wars in 2012, but the new continuity has expanded at a staggering rate. Many recent tie-ins have focused on weaving the sequel trilogy into the main Skywalker saga, and Madeleine Roux’s Legacy is the perfect example.

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Set in the one-year gap between The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker, Legacy focuses on the relationship between Leia and Rey as they head to the planet Tython. Roux is a skilled writer, and she has a fantastic grasp of both the main characters. Even better, she weaves some of the sequel trilogy’s main themes and even controversies into the tale. All that, plus Force Ghost scenes featuring Luke Skywalker and more, make this an unmissable part of the Skywalker saga. Releasing on July 28, it’s available for presale now from retailers like Amazon.

Star Wars: Legacy is the Story We’ve Been Waiting For

The best Star Wars books are character-focused, and Legacy is no exception. The story is fundamentally about Leia and Rey; why Leia was always going to be a better mentor for Rey than Luke, how Leia learned Rey is of Palpatine’s bloodline, and how Leia found peace with her brother’s questionable decisions over Rey. Along the way, it shines a fascinating light on the relationship between Rey and Kylo Ren, drops hints about the true nature of the Force Dyad, and explains how Rey repaired the Skywalker saber. All this, while visiting an ancient Jedi planet named Tython.

Don’t expect much detail on the state of the galaxy. There are cutaway scenes to a First Order leader, a character who gets a surprising arc, but the heroes spend most of the time stuck on Tython. The homeworld of the Jedi in Legends, Tython made its canon debut in The Mandalorian, and was visited by Luke Skywalker himself in Adam Christopher’s Shadow of the Sith. Legacy feels like a spiritual sequel to Shadow of the Sith, although the prose isn’t quite so strong as Christopher’s. Still, expect lots of Force lore and even a glimpse of one of the first Sith.

Tython is the perfect place for such an introspective story. A powerful Force vergence, it is orbited by two moons: Ashla and Bogan, who gave their names to the light and dark sides of the Force itself. The planet itself reacts to character moments, weaving the internal narrative into the external one with seamless efficiency. In a delightful twist, Roux transforms Rise of Skywalker‘s Dark Rey – one of the film’s best ideas – into a recurring vision Rey struggled with for months, and thought she’d vanquished on Tython. The film itself largely wasted Dark Rey, so it’s thrilling to see the idea handled so much better.

And yes, we finally address the rancor in the room: Luke Skywalker’s controversial decisions during the sequel trilogy. Legacy uses Luke’s Force Ghost as an opportunity for much-needed reconciliation between Luke and Leia, giving us a scene that frankly should have been in the movies all along. It helps that Roux fully understands both characters, catching their distinctive voices perfectly. Old wounds are confronted at last, while Luke is even held accountable for the way he treated Rey on Ahch-To – with one sentence in particular haunting his student. And, of course, Luke isn’t the only Force Ghost – though I won’t spoil the other one.

I tend to view Star Wars books in a sort of “tier.” The top tier are books that feel unmissable, and that have the strongest relationship with the Skywalker saga; think Matt Stover’s Revenge of the Sith novelization, or Adam Christopher’s Shadow of the Sith. Legacy is only a little below that top tier, simply because the prose isn’t quite so strong, but the ideas and character-work are phenomenal. If you love the sequels, and want to streamline their narrative, then this is the Rey and Leia story you’ve been looking for.

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