Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air Reboot New Cast Members Revealed

Peacock announced today that they have cast Karrueche Tran, Duane Martin, April Parker Jones, SteVonté Hart, Joe Holt, Scottie Thompson, Jon Beavers, Tyler Barnhardt and Charlie Hall as recurring guest stars in Bel Air, their forthcoming revival of The Fresh Prince of Bel Air told through a darker, more contemporary lens. The series will drop on February 13, with three new episodes at launch and new episodes released every Thursday after that. A retelling of the classic ’90s sitcom, Bel Air follows Will, played by Jabari Banks, as he moves from West Philadelphia to Bel Air and deals with the cultural changes that come with the move.

Based on a fan-made trailer that went viral, Peacock ordered two seasons of Bel Air up front. The series stars Banks alongside Newcomer Adrian Holmes, Cassandra Freeman, Olly Sholotan, Coco Jones, Akira Akbar, Jimmy Akingbola, Jordan L. Jones, and Simone Joy Jones.



You can check out the official breakdown of the new characters below.

Karrueche Tran (Claws, The Bay) will play Ivy, a top-tier social media influencer who offers to help Hilary with her influencer business.

Duane Martin (All of Us, Real Husbands of Hollywood) will play Steven Lewis, Philip Banks’ campaign manager on his run for LA District Attorney. Steven is a seasoned political strategist and has operated in Democratic Party politics for his entire career. He believes that he can help Phil win.

April Parker Jones (If Loving You is Wrong, Supergirl) will play Viola ‘Vy’ Smith, Will’s mother and Aunt Viv’s older sister. Having always put her son first, Vy makes the tough decision to send Will to live with her sister, even though they haven’t spoken in years.

SteVonté Hart (Little Fires Everywhere, Queen Sugar) will play Tray Melbert, Will’s best friend and basketball teammate from West Philly. With Will’s sudden departure to Bel-Air, Tray risks falling victim to the streets of West Philly.

Joe Holt (The Walking Dead: World Beyond, The Punisher) will play Fred Wilkes, the Police Chief and Lisa’s father. Wilkes and the Banks’ family have run in the same circles for years.

Scottie Thompson (NCIS, Macguyver, 12 Monkeys) will play Angela, an interior designer, newly married to Police Chief and Lisa’s father, Fred Wilkes. Angela tries to navigate her new role in the family.

Jon Beavers (Licorice Pizza, Animal Kingdom) will play Kylo, a social media influencer. He provides Hilary Banks with an interview opportunity to join his influencer house.

Tyler Barnhardt (13 Reasons Why, Tales From The Loop) will play Connor Satterfield, Carlton’s best friend, lacrosse teammate and the most popular kid in school, second to Carlton. Connor crosses boundaries that cause tension between him and Will.

Charlie Hall (Single Drunk Female, Moxie) will play Tyler Laramy, a member of the Bel-Air Academy basketball team and one of Will’s good friends at school. Tyler is known for being the class-clown and pushing his teachers’ buttons.

Set in modern-day America, Peacock’s new one-hour drama series Bel-Air imagines the beloved sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air through a new, dramatic take on Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. As these two worlds collide, Will reckons with the power of second chances while navigating the conflicts, emotions, and biases of a world far different from the only one he’s ever known.



Executive produced by Will Smith, and inspired by Morgan Cooper’s viral trailer that reimagined the iconic, culture-defining ’90s sitcom, Bel-Air takes a fresh and raw approach to this world of swagger, style, and aspiration, while exploring Will’s complex journey through a current lens. The new series features an ensemble cast that introduces Jabari Banks as Will and a creative team that includes Cooper, who serves as director, co-writer, and executive producer, and co-showrunners and executive producers T.J. Brady and Rasheed Newson.

