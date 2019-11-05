The Best Ugly Christmas Sweaters for The Office Fans

The popularity of NBC’s The Office has only grown since the series wrapped in 2013. It’s one of the rare shows that’s worth rewatching time and time again. That having been said, it’s not surprising that there are several solid options for fans that would like to express their love for The Office in the form of an ugly holiday sweater.

At the top of the list you’ll find the Belsnickel ugly sweater that just hit Hot Topic. At the time of writing it’s available in sizes XS to 2X for $39.92 to $41.52 (20% off), but it appears to be selling quickly. Grab one while you can and make your own office Christmas party just a little dirtier and scarier. It features a design of the gift-bringer on the front with “Cheer or fear, Belsnickel is here!” in red. The design is complemented by a surrounding Fair Isle pattern of snow, zigzags and horns.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hot Topic’s sister site BoxLunch has the best Dunder Mifflin-themed ugly sweater that we’ve seen this year. Features include the Dunder Mifflin company logo on the front and The Office icon signs on the sleeves. You can grab one here for $59.90 in sizes XS to 2X.

Rounding out the list are three Dwight Schrute-themed designs. The “I’m Dreaming of a Dwight Christmas” sweater is probably the ugliest of the entire collection, and can be ordered here in sizes M to XL for $49.99. The “May Your Holidays Be Merry and Dwight” sweater is an FYE exclusive that can be ordered here for $39.99 in sizes S to 2X. Kohl’s “Fact: Xmas is Here” sweater (sizes S to XXL) is the budget pick priced at $27.99 with the code AUTUMN20 (ends November 6th).

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.