Dead Boy Detectives Stars Share Hopes for Season 2

Dead Boy Detectives is currently streaming on Netflix, and The Sandman spinoff is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 93% critics score and 87% audience score. Fans are hoping the show will be renewed for a second season, and it sounds like the showrunners already have some ideas brewing. ComicBook recently had the chance to chat with Dead Boy Detectives stars Briana Cuoco (Jenny) and Ruth Connell (Night Nurse) about the series. In addition to talking about their characters and the comics, the duo also spoke about their hopes for the show's future. Warning: Season One Spoilers Ahead!

"I didn't think I could be any more frustrated than I already was," Connell joked about the Night Nurse's challenges in Season One. The season ended with her having to go work for the Dead Boy Detectives, which isn't exactly something the character is looking forward to. "I think the levels to reach, just as an actress trying to figure out how I could possibly be – and what many different ways I'm going to be – more frustrated than I already am."

"God willing we get a second season," Cuoco began. "And now that Jenny sort of understands or sees what's going on and is in on the situation, I'm very excited to see how she deals with all of the things that they've been dealing with all season that she had no idea was going on, all the supernatural stuff. I think she would just be f*cking hilarious. And just all of her quips and all of her one-liners and just not having time for any of it."

"How much more sardonic can you be?" Connell asked Cuoco with a laugh.

"How much more snark can we get?" Cuoco replied. "I can't wait."

Do You Need To Watch The Sandman Before Dead Boy Detectives?

ComicBook recently attended a meet and greet with Dead Boy Detective showrunners, Steve Yockey and Beth Schwartz, and we asked if they recommend watching The Sandman or reading the Dead Boy Detectives comics before starting the spinoff series.

"Well, I think that you don't need to do any homework for the show, and I feel like it's more fun," Schwartz explained. "I don't know, everyone's different, but I think it's more fun not to do anything before you see it. So you can be surprised and then you can go back and watch Sandman and read the comics after."

"And we are true to the boys' origins and how they started the detective agency and Crystal's backstory," Yockey added. "But the rest of it is us kind of taking things from the comic books and sort of re-appropriating them, re-imagining them so that people who are familiar with the comic books will get to have those kind of like, 'Oh, I recognize this, moment.' ... But regular people can just watch the show."

Dead Boy Detectives is now streaming on Netflix.