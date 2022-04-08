Better Call Saul’s Bob Odenkirk Teases “Turbulent, Bloody” Season 6

There will be blood when Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) breaks badder in the sixth and final season of Better Call Saul. Last season ended on an ominous note with Lalo (Tony Dalton) of the Salamanca Cartel surviving an attempt on his life by Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito) and Nacho (Michael Mando), leaving Lalo to plot his revenge. Elsewhere, after pitching a plot to frame her old boss Howard Hamlin (Patrick Fabian), Kim (Rhea Seehorn) slips closer to really breaking bad as “Slippin’ Jimmy” McGill gets closer to completing his transformation into “criminal” lawyer Saul Goodman.

“This show mostly progressed incrementally, and the characters make choices that are incremental. Mostly,” Odenkirk told EW. “And now in this final season, I see much bigger things happening, much faster. It’s just a more turbulent show. The plotting just gets amped up.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

As the timeline gets closer to when criminal clients Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) call Saul in Breaking Bad Season 2, Jimmy will fully embrace the crooked character who — years later — is forced to disappear after the events of Breaking Bad.

“We watched Jimmy McGill get beat around for five years, and he gains and loses some sense of his ethical compass,”Odenkirk said. “He doesn’t have much of one, but sometimes he has it, and sometimes it comes back. But to get that last bit of ethical compass cut out of his brain, it’s some deep surgery and it’s gonna be bloody and … painful.”

With a laugh and a deadpan, Odenkirk added: “But in the end, he loses it and he becomes Saul, so everything works out great.”

And what becomes of Cinnabon manager Gene Takovic, Jimmy/Saul’s post-Breaking Bad assumed identity after he goes into hiding in Omaha? “I don’t see Jimmy making Cinnabons forever,” Odenkirk teased.

Better Call Saul Season 6 premieres with two back-to-back episodes on Monday, April 18 at 9:00pm ET/PT on AMC and AMC+. Saul‘s 13-episode final season will roll out in two parts with the first seven episodes beginning April 18 and culminating with the series’ final six episodes beginning July 11.