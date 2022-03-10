Better Call Saul Season 6 Synopsis and Key Art Released by AMC

“Whatever happens next, it’s not gonna go down the way you think it is.” Bob Odenkirk suits up as Gene Takovic suiting up as Saul Goodman in key art for the final season of Better Call Saul. AMC Networks on Thursday released the first trailer and poster for the sixth and final season of the Breaking Bad prequel, returning with a two-episode premiere event April 18 on AMC and AMC+. Below, see the Season 6 key art and synopsis for the first seven episodes of the two-part finale season:

“Better Call Saul‘s final season concludes the complicated journey and transformation of its compromised hero, Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), into criminal lawyer Saul Goodman,” reads the synopsis via AMC. “From the cartel to the courthouse, from Albuquerque to Omaha, season six tracks Jimmy, Saul and Gene as well as Jimmy’s complex relationship with Kim (Rhea Seehorn), who is in the midst of her own existential crisis. Meanwhile, Mike (Jonathan Banks), Gus (Giancarlo Esposito), Nacho (Michael Mando) and Lalo (Tony Dalton) are locked into a game of cat and mouse with mortal stakes.”

Also to be revealed in the black-and-white post-Breaking Bad timeline is the fate of Gene Takovic, Jimmy/Saul’s assumed identity, who fled to Nebraska after his shady dealings with Walter White (Bryan Cranston).

After the cliffhanger that ended Season 5 in April 2020 — with Salamanca cartel boss Lalo surviving an assassination attempt in his war with Gus Fring — co-creator and showrunner Peter Gould promised “our most ambitious, surprising and, yes, heartbreaking season.”

“Even under incredibly challenging circumstances, the whole Saul team — writers, cast, producers, directors and crew — have outdone themselves,” Gould said in a statement of the spinoff co-created by Breaking Bad’s Vince Gilligan. “I couldn’t be more excited to share what we’ve accomplished together.”

Better Call Saul Season 6 premieres with two back-to-back episodes on Monday, April 18 at 9:00pm ET/PT on AMC and AMC+. Saul‘s 13-episode final season will roll out in two parts with the first seven episodes beginning April 18 and culminating with the series’ final six episodes beginning July 11.