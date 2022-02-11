AMC Networks has confirmed the premiere date for the sixth and final season of Better Call Saul. The Breaking Bad prequel returns Monday, April 18 at 9 p.m. ET on AMC, airing almost two years after the cliffhanger that ended Season 5 finale “Something Unforgivable.” A two-part premiere launches the seven-episode Part 1 on AMC and AMC+, the final six episodes of Part 2 airing when Saul‘s sendoff season returns from a mid-season hiatus six weeks later on July 11. Altogether, the 13-episode final season will bring Saul‘s episode count to 63, one more than the run of Breaking Bad that also split its last season into two parts.

Earlier this week, AMC Networks hinted at the April 18 return date with a cryptic teaser showing Cartel cousins Leonel and Marco Salamanca (Daniel and Luis Moncada) stepping foot into a crime scene with evidence markers “D” (the fourth letter of the alphabet, or the fourth month) and “R” (the eighteenth letter, or the 18th day).

“In my eyes, this is our most ambitious, surprising and, yes, heartbreaking season,” showrunner Peter Gould, who co-created the prequel spinoff with Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan, said in a statement Thursday. “Even under incredibly challenging circumstances, the whole Saul team — writers, cast, producers, directors and crew — have outdone themselves. I couldn’t be more excited to share what we’ve accomplished together.”

The anticipated sixth season of the acclaimed series about criminal lawyer Jimmy McGill / Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) was originally expected last year, but production delays caused by COVID-19 and Odenkirk’s on-set heart attack pushed Saul Season 6 to Spring 2022. Saul returns with answers about the future fate of Jimmy’s alias Gene Takovic, the fate of Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn), and the fallout of the gang war between Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito) and Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton) that has endangered Nacho (Michael Mando).

AMC also revealed the previously announced digital short-form animated series, Slippin’ Jimmy, premieres on AMC+ this spring. The six-part series about a young Jimmy McGill comes from writers Ariel Levine (Better Call Saul, the Emmy-winning digital series Better Call Saul Employee Training) and Kathleen Williams-Foshee. Rick and Morty animators Starburns produces Slippin’ Jimmy, created in the retro style of Fat Albert and paying homage to everything from spaghetti westerns to Buster Keaton to After Hours.

Better Call Saul: The Final Season Part 1 premieres April 18 on AMC. A final six episodes will air when the final season returns July 11 on AMC.