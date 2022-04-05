Better Call Saul: CNBC’s American Greed Documents Jimmy McGill’s Crimes

CNBC’s American Greed explores the dark side of the American Dream: where money seduces, power corrupts, and the line between right and wrong blurs fast. On Better Call Saul, money seduces, power corrupts, and the line between right and wrong blurs even faster as James “Slippin’ Jimmy” McGill completes his transformation into criminal lawyer Saul Goodman. Before AMC’s Breaking Bad prequel returns with Part 1 of the sixth and final season on April 18, Stacy Keach narrates CNBC’s 10-minute mockumentary American Greed: James McGill, recapping the story of the scandalous lawyer who laundered money and covered up the crimes of notorious meth kingpin Walter White (Bryan Cranston).

Saul Goodman vanished without a trace, but Jimmy McGill lives on under the assumed identity of shopping mall Cinnabon manager Gene Taković in Omaha, Nebraska. American Greed: James McGill explores the aftermath of Breaking Bad with appearances by District Attorney Suzanne Ericsen (Julie Pearl), clients-slash-“victims” Craig (Jeremy Shamos) and Betsy Kettleman (Julie Ann Emery), and Jimmy’s old courthouse chum, Deputy District Attorney Bill Oakley (Peter Diseth).

Videos by ComicBook.com

But the full story won’t be revealed until Saul returns with a final 13 episodes revealing the fates of Jimmy/Gene, Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn), and Salamanca Cartel shot-caller Lalo (Tony Dalton) as the Breaking Bad spinoff concludes the complicated journey and transformation of its compromised hero into criminal lawyer Saul Goodman.

From the cartel to the courthouse, from Albuquerque to Omaha, Season 6 tracks Jimmy, Saul and Gene as well as Jimmy’s complex relationship with Kim, who is in the midst of her own existential crisis. Meanwhile, Mike (Jonathan Banks), Gus (Giancarlo Esposito), Nacho (Michael Mando) and Lalo are locked into a game of cat and mouse with mortal stakes.

Better Call Saul Season 6 premieres with two back-to-back episodes on Monday, April 18 at 9:00pm ET/PT on AMC and AMC+. Saul‘s 13-episode final season will roll out in two parts with the first seven episodes beginning April 18 and culminating with the series’ final six episodes beginning July 11.