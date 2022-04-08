Better Call Saul Creator Teases Breaking Bad Crossovers in the Final Season

It’s the beginning of the end for Better Call Saul, but we already know exactly where the final season is headed. Better Call Saul tells the story of Jimmy McGill (aka Saul Goodman) in the years before he met Walter and Jess in Breaking Bad Season 2. When Better Call Saul comes to an end, it will lead directly into the story of Breaking Bad. Suffice it to say the upcoming sixth and final season of the series will probably have a lot of Breaking Bad cameos.

At the premiere for Better Call Saul Season 6 on Thursday night, Variety caught up with creator Peter Gould to ask about who fans could expect to see in this final run of episodes. Gould didn’t offer any big spoilers, but he did explain that this is the time when Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad will actually be able to collide.

https://twitter.com/Variety/status/1512264484554895361

“Well I’ll tell you, we’re getting right up to the Breaking Bad timeline,” Gould said. “And if it’s ever gonna happen, this is when these two shows start crossing over. And I think you’re going to see some crossing over in surprising and wonderful ways.”

There have already been quite a few Breaking Bad characters appear in Better Call Saul over the first five seasons. Mike has been a key character in the series from the beginning. Gus Fring, the iconic Breaking Bad villain played by Giancarlo Esposito, has appeared in multiple seasons of Better Call Saul already. Of course, fans will be hoping that the final season has Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston cameos in store.

Here’s the official synopsis for Better Call Saul Season 6:

“Better Call Saul‘s final season concludes the complicated journey and transformation of its compromised hero, Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), into criminal lawyer Saul Goodman,” reads the synopsis via AMC. “From the cartel to the courthouse, from Albuquerque to Omaha, season six tracks Jimmy, Saul and Gene as well as Jimmy’s complex relationship with Kim (Rhea Seehorn), who is in the midst of her own existential crisis. Meanwhile, Mike (Jonathan Banks), Gus (Giancarlo Esposito), Nacho (Michael Mando) and Lalo (Tony Dalton) are locked into a game of cat and mouse with mortal stakes.”

Better Call Saul Season 6 premieres on AMC on April 18th.