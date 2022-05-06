Demand for Hit AMC Series Skyrockets on Streaming Before New Season

✖

There has been a lot of hype around Better Call Saul with the arrival of its final season on AMC. Vince Gilligan's spinoff/prequel series has been a critical darling and a big success throughout its first five seasons, but the excitement reached an all-time high with Season 6. The show's ending is barreling towards the events that kicked off Breaking Bad and fans have been anxious to see how the two projects will eventually connect. It should come as no surprise that the second-to-last season of Better Call Saul generated a ton of buzz and streaming attention when it finally made its way to Netflix.

Better Call Saul Season 5 was added to Netflix in April, just a week before the debut of Season 6 on AMC. It didn't take long for the series to become one of the most popular on all of Netflix. According to Nielsen, Better Call Saul was the most-watched "acquired" series on streaming services for the week of April 4th through April 10th.

Better Call Saul led all non-streaming originals on streaming platforms that week with a total of 915 million minutes viewed throughout the United States. The next-closest acquired series was Heartland, which was viewed for 793 million minutes, despite having more than four times as many episodes as Better Call Saul. Bridgerton was the only series (streaming original or acquired) to top Better Call Saul that week.

Here's the official synopsis for Better Call Saul Season 6:

"Better Call Saul's final season concludes the complicated journey and transformation of its compromised hero, Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), into criminal lawyer Saul Goodman," reads the synopsis via AMC. "From the cartel to the courthouse, from Albuquerque to Omaha, season six tracks Jimmy, Saul and Gene as well as Jimmy's complex relationship with Kim (Rhea Seehorn), who is in the midst of her own existential crisis. Meanwhile, Mike (Jonathan Banks), Gus (Giancarlo Esposito), Nacho (Michael Mando) and Lalo (Tony Dalton) are locked into a game of cat and mouse with mortal stakes."

