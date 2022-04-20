Breaking Bad spinoff Better Call Saul is breaking records for AMC+. AMC Networks announced Tuesday that Monday’s two-part premiere of Saul‘s sixth and final season scored the biggest day of new subscriber sign-ups in the history of the streaming service, where new episodes are available to stream at the same time they air on AMC. The first episode of Season 6, “Wine and Roses,” was the #1 cable drama premiere of 2022 with 1.4 million total viewers in Nielsen live/same day ratings and more than 500,000 adults 25-54, according to the network.

“It has been a long two-year wait for this final season of Better Call Saul, and the fans of the show met the moment of its return with a response befitting everything this remarkable creative team has delivered,” said Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks. “Whether streaming on AMC+, watching on our linear ad-supported network or engaging on social media, the fans showed up and last night was just the beginning of what will be an unforgettable final season of what has become a landmark series for our company and all of television.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

AMC also touted the social media activity of the two-episode premiere, which ended a two-year hiatus since the Season 5 finale “Something Unforgivable” aired in April 2020. According to AMC, the Better Call Saul Season 6 premiere scored more than half a million engagements across social platforms like Twitter and Facebook on Monday, an increase of more than 60% from the Season 5 premiere.

Users tweeting about Saul created a 10-hour national trending topic on Twitter and made the show the #1 television drama in social engagement, organic search, conversation, and content shares, according to social analytics tracker ListenFirst.

At the end of 2021, AMC+ had more than 9 million subscribers and expects to grow to 20-25 million subscribers by 2025. The service boasts early access premieres of The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead, making them available to subscribers one week before their television airings on AMC.

The first two episodes of Better Call Saul Season 6 are now streaming on AMC+.

New episodes appear on AMC+ and AMC every Monday night at 9 p.m. through May 23 for the first half of this sixth and final season. After a brief hiatus, new episodes return on July 11 for the final six episodes of the acclaimed Breaking Bad prequel spinoff starring Bob Odenkirk, Rhea Seehorn, Jonathan Banks, Giancarlo Esposito, Michael Mando, and Tony Dalton.