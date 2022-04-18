Better Call Saul Season 6 Showrunner Confirms More Crossovers With Breaking Bad

Breaking Bad. El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie. Better Call Saul. The three chapters of Vince Gilligan’s Bad-verse are on a collision course to a climax in the sixth and final season of Saul, teases series co-creator and showrunner Peter Gould. After confirming Breaking Bad duo Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) will return in Better Call Saul Season 6 — speeding ever closer to the Heisenberg-era timeline of 2008 — Gould says the prequel spinoff will intersect with El Camino and Breaking Bad when familiar faces show up in “dramatically earned and surprising” ways.

“We’re pulling a lot of threads together — sometimes they’re threads, sometimes they’re ropes,” Gould told EW. “This is the climax — at least for the moment — of all those episodes, 62 episodes of Breaking Bad. We have El Camino. This pulls a lot of the elements from all three projects together and weaves them, but always in the context of the story of Jimmy McGill, Kim Wexler, Mike Ehrmantrout.”

Gould added, “I don’t think you’re going to look at Breaking Bad the same way again after you’ve seen this whole season.”

Mike (Jonathan Banks) and drug kingpin Gus Fring’s (Giancarlo Esposito) stories continue on in Breaking Bad, but what of Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn), a.k.a. Mrs. “Goodman?” Or Nacho (Michael Mando), caught in the middle of Fring’s war with the Salamanca cartel? Or Eduardo “Lalo” Salamanca (Tony Dalton), out for revenge after surviving a Fring-ordered assassination attempt in Mexico? (Both Nacho and Lalo receive mentions in the “Better Call Saul” episode of Breaking Bad Season 2.)

All will be revealed when Saul catches up to the events of Breaking Bad and speeds past them to close the thread on Omaha Cinnabon manager “Gene Takovic,” the assumed identity of Jimmy McGill’s (Bob Odenkirk) ex-persona Saul Goodman, now at risk of being exposed by creeping cab driver Jeff (Don Harvey).

Better Call Saul Season 6 returns with a two-episode premiere tonight (April 18). New episodes of the 13-episode final season air Mondays on AMC and AMC+.