Beyonce Black Is King: How to Watch

Wondering how to see Beyonce’s new visual album Black is King? Comicbook.com has you covered to get a hold of the Disney+ exclusive. So many people have been waiting for their chance to see what she’s been cooking up since her last release. All you need to see the special is a Disney+ subscription which is $6.99 a month or $69.99 for a whole year. Earlier this month, when Hamilton released, a lot of viewers were confused to see that their free trials did not cover the hotly-anticipated play. In order to avoid that disappointment, you might want to go ahead and find some way to secure the subscription when you sit down to watch the new Beyonce album for yourself.

A collaborator on the album Emmanuel Adjei posted some positivity this week before the launch of the project on Disney+. “overwhelmed and honored for this image as the official poster! cheers to beyonce and those that shared the countless nights that turned into mornings with me. #blackisking on @disneyplus friday 7/31 #beyonce #emmanueladjei”

Check out the description of the project down below:

"This visual album from Beyoncé reimagines the lessons of The Lion King for today’s young kings and queens in search of their own crowns. The film was in production for one year with a cast and crew that represent diversity and connectivity. The voyages of Black families, throughout time, are honored in a tale about a young king’s transcendent journey through betrayal, love and self-identity. His ancestors help guide him toward his destiny, and with his father’s teachings and guidance from his childhood love, he earns the virtues needed to reclaim his home and throne. These timeless lessons are revealed and reflected through Black voices of today, now sitting in their own power. Black Is King is an affirmation of a grand purpose, with lush visuals that celebrate Black resilience and culture. The film highlights the beauty of tradition and Black excellence."

