Beyonce Black Is King: How to Watch
Wondering how to see Beyonce’s new visual album Black is King? Comicbook.com has you covered to get a hold of the Disney+ exclusive. So many people have been waiting for their chance to see what she’s been cooking up since her last release. All you need to see the special is a Disney+ subscription which is $6.99 a month or $69.99 for a whole year. Earlier this month, when Hamilton released, a lot of viewers were confused to see that their free trials did not cover the hotly-anticipated play. In order to avoid that disappointment, you might want to go ahead and find some way to secure the subscription when you sit down to watch the new Beyonce album for yourself.
A collaborator on the album Emmanuel Adjei posted some positivity this week before the launch of the project on Disney+. “overwhelmed and honored for this image as the official poster! cheers to beyonce and those that shared the countless nights that turned into mornings with me. #blackisking on @disneyplus friday 7/31 #beyonce #emmanueladjei”
Tomorrow. #BlackIsKing, a new visual album from @Beyonce, streaming exclusively on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/pnYjsaRGS2— Disney+ (@disneyplus) July 30, 2020
Check out the description of the project down below:
"This visual album from Beyoncé reimagines the lessons of The Lion King for today’s young kings and queens in search of their own crowns. The film was in production for one year with a cast and crew that represent diversity and connectivity. The voyages of Black families, throughout time, are honored in a tale about a young king’s transcendent journey through betrayal, love and self-identity. His ancestors help guide him toward his destiny, and with his father’s teachings and guidance from his childhood love, he earns the virtues needed to reclaim his home and throne. These timeless lessons are revealed and reflected through Black voices of today, now sitting in their own power. Black Is King is an affirmation of a grand purpose, with lush visuals that celebrate Black resilience and culture. The film highlights the beauty of tradition and Black excellence."
Are you excited about the Disney+ exclusive? Let us know down in the comments!
But honestly though
prevnext
Beyonce and her visuals though😍💯😪😔😭Arghhhh they always so good, it's annoying— Nkabinde (@xolani_nkabinde) July 30, 2020
Please be safe!
prevnext
I’m going to pass out. I’m soo excited!! BEYONCÉ IS COMINNG— 𝔅 (@GIFTEDBEY) July 30, 2020
This is going to be huge
prevnext
the adlibs. i need it— waht ah u willingh tew deEeEw (@RASHADMAALIK) July 30, 2020
Absolutely electric
prevnext
SO EXCITED— diva (@cloudyremedy) July 30, 2020
Shake the table
prevnext
Beyoncé shaking the world one more time and we love to see it!!!!— Illuminated (@ijustgoslower) July 30, 2020
Just put it out now!
prevnext
I am sooo ready omg— BEYTHOVEN | BLACK IS KING out 07/31 (@beyonceparkwood) July 30, 2020
Undisputed
prevnext
Queen 💗— Lacre Anitta 💜 (@LacreAnitta1) July 30, 2020
Been counting down
prevnext
Aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa 😍🥰💕❤🧡— 1 more day until BLACK IS KING 31/07 (@TheIABooy) July 30, 2020
And soon!
prevnext
BEYONCÉ IS COMING 🐝👑— caion (@caionivy) July 30, 2020
Hang on.
prev
My wigggggggggggggg😭😭😭— #BLACKISKING #AVERYBONANGYEAR (@Simnie_Mrubata) July 30, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.