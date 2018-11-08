‘The Big Bang Theory’s Kaley Cuoco Wants Penny’s Last Name Revealed And Elevator Fixed In Final Season

The Big Bang Theory kicks off its twelfth and final season tonight, but before the series ends, star Kaley Cuoco has a few small requests.

Cuoco, who plays Penny in the popular CBS series, recently told The Talk that there are two things she wants to happen before the show comes to an end: for Penny’s last name to be revealed and the elevator in the character’s apartment building to finally be fixed.

“I’d like to learn Penny’s last name,” Cuoco said. “It’s never fair, it’s never come up. I’d like the elevator to get fixed. These are small things.”

As fans of the show know, unlike all of the other characters on the show, Penny’s last name has remained a secret. Series co-creator Bill Prady has said in the past that Penny’s last name will eventually be revealed, something that executive producer Steve Molaro countered, telling The Huffington Post back in 2013 that her last name will remain a secret.

As for the elevator, that seems like a simpler request. The elevator in the character’s building has been broken since the series premiere, though a flashback in Season 3 revealed that Leonard (Johnny Galecki) and Sheldon (Jim Parsons) were responsible for the broken elevator thanks to a rocket fuel test gone awry.

When it comes to Cuoco getting her simple requests fulfilled, though, fans will have to watch and see how things shake out and it seems that those behind the show themselves are in much the same boat. While attending the Television Industry Advocacy Awards, Prady told US Weekly that the upcoming finale arc had not even been planned yet.

“We’re approaching the final season the same way we’ve approached the 11 seasons before: with no planning whatsoever,” he said. “From day one, we have never planned an arch for a season. We don’t plan ahead, we just kind of just tell the next story.”

Like many of the cast members on the show, Prady went on to say that work on the new season is both exciting and emotional, as everyone prepares to say goodbye.

“It’s a bittersweet thing. This is our twelfth and final season,” Prady said. “We’ll finish as the longest running multi-cam comedy to date on America television. It’s a hard thing to come to grips with.”

“The show is two things. It’s this thing that goes into people’s houses and they watch, but for us, it’s our work, where we go and have lunch with each other. I’m really, really gonna miss these people,” he added. “It’s a cliché to say everyone is friends and we all get along, but everyone is friends and we all get along and we all love each other. I will miss them very much.”

What do you think about Cuoco’s requests? Will you be tuning into the final season of The Big Bang Theory? Let us know in the comments below.

The Big Bang Theory airs Monday nights at 8/7c on CBS.