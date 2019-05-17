The Big Bang Theory’s Johnny Galecki and Kaley Cuoco Address If There Will Be a Leonard and Penny Spinoff

After last night’s finale, The Big Bang Theory fans received some closure in the lives and friendships of Penny, Sheldon, Leonard, and the rest of the gang. Sheldon and Amy accepted their Nobel Prize, with the former using the opportunity to recognize his pals for their patience; Bernadette and Howard embraced their family lives, while Penny and Leonard found purpose in starting their own.

But with the series scoring really high in the ratings for its finale and the spinoff Young Sheldon being renewed for a third season, fans still want more Big Bang. And now actors Johnny Galecki and Kaley Cuoco are discussing the possibility of Leonard and Penny getting their own spinoff series.

While speaking with the Hollywood Reporter, the actors balked at the idea of a spinoff focusing on their characters starting a family.

“No. I don’t want to be too definitive, but then I was in my weird way,” Galecki said. “I feel like these seven characters share seven different areas of the same brain. We have split them off in every single different division you can and it all works. There’s no two that don’t work together. I don’t think it would be a disaster, but it wouldn’t be Big Bang.”

His co-star’s sentiments were similar.

“Uhhh, no! But if Chuck asked me I would highly consider it because I don’t say no to Chuck!” Cuoco said. “I think they’re going to be awesome parents. They waited so many years and they’re so fun and easygoing. Or Penny is really kind of easygoing! I think they’d be adorable parents. I can only imagine.”

The finale showed the friendships carrying on into the future, as they all gathered around for one of their many meals in Leonard and Penny’s living room. It was a sweet moment to end on after so many seasons on the air. Cuoco talked about the finale during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“I was laughing. I was like, ‘How are we gonna shoot that last episode?’ I was hoping we were gonna pre-shoot a lot of it ’cause I think there are gonna be a lot of tears. It’s gonna be tough, it’s gonna be a lot of emotions and I love our crew. I just love the people that we’re with every day so, you know, all good things come to an end. Everyone is still madly in love with each other. We’re all OK with the choice. We’ve just grown up together, so it’s our adult decision.”