Big Bang Theory's Kate Micucci Developing Animated Series Based on Fan-Favorite Comic

Big Bang Theory and Garfunkel and Oates star Kate Micucci is developing Toy, a new animated series based on the Keenspot comic book of the same name. Micucci will produce as well as star and create music for the series. According to Deadline, she has already recorded a first pass of the theme song. Tobi Wilson, senior writer for Cartoon Network's The Amazing World of Gumball, is set to showrun and co-produce. Keenspot's Chris Crosby and Bobby Crosby will also produce along with David Campiti of Glass House Studios. Glass House Studios is handling animation production.

Created by Brett Murphy and Wilson Gandolpho, Toy was released in March 2023 and follows the adventure of a floppy-eared inventor that also happens to be a toy. He and his two friends — an ever-hungry crocodile and a skillful human girl — help him defend the small town of Rockledge against the evil cat CEO Lily Buttercup. Lily is jealous of Toy and determined to do anything to one up Toy, including build a huge mech suit and destroy his hometown.

"We are so honored that her unique and hilarious voice is teaming up with brilliant showrunner Tobi Wilson to bring this project into animated reality," Chris Crosby said.

As for Micucci, in addition to her role on The Big Bang Theory in which she played Raj's love interest Lucy, Micucci has also had roles on Four Kings, Till Death, Scrubs, Raising Hope, Steven Universe, How I Met Your Mother, Supergirl, and Malcolm in the Middle. Film credits include Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, Clerks III, Flora & Ulysses, and more. She is also the voice of Daisy on PBS's Nature Cat in addition to being half of the musical comedy duo Garfunkel and Oates.

Micucci Recently Revealed She's Cancer Free

Late last year, Micucci took to social media to reveal that she'd had surgery for lung cancer, a diagnosis that took her by surprise. She followed that update soon after with another revealing that her surgery had been a success and that she is cancer free and would not require additional treatment.

"Hey everyone! I just wanted to thank you all so much for the good wishes and all the love that I have received this past week," Micucci said. "It meant so much to me and really came at a time that I really needed it so thank you. I have great news, which is that I am cancer free."

She continued, "The surgery last week went great. All the reports came back that it worked. I don't need to do any other treatment. So, big thank you to all my doctors and nurses and everyone that took just really great care of me. And thanks to figuring it out early because I am very, very lucky and I know that. I'm just really grateful that things worked out as they did. I'm feeling really good today and I'm honestly just so excited and truly grateful. So, thank you for all the prayers and wishes. I'm just glad I can report some good news to you."

Toy does not yet have an anticipated release date.