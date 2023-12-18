Big Bang Theory Star Kate Micucci Reveals She's Cancer Free

The Big Bang Theory and Garfunkel & Oates star Kate Micucci is cancer free. Micucci took to TikTok over the weekend to share an update on her health following a previous video in which she revealed that she'd had surgery for lung cancer. In the update, Micucci announced that following her procedure she is now cancer free and thanked fans and followers, as well as her medical team.

"Hey everyone! I just wanted to thank you all so much for the good wishes and all the love that I have received this past week," Micucci said. "It meant so much to me and really came at a time that I really needed it so thank you. I have great news, which is that I am cancer free."

She continued, "The surgery last week went great. All the reports came back that it worked. I don't need to do any other treatment. So, big thank you to all my doctors and nurses and everyone that took just really great care of me. And thanks to figuring it out early because I am very, very lucky and I know that. I'm just really grateful that things worked out as they did. I'm feeling really good today and I'm honestly just so excited and truly grateful. So, thank you for all the prayers and wishes. I'm just glad I can report some good news to you."

Micucci Previously Revealed Cancer Diagnosis "Was a Surprise"

Micucci explained in a TikTok earlier this month that her lung cancer diagnosis had been a surprise, particularly since she has "never smoked a cigarette" in her life. In that video, she said that the disease had been caught early, leaving her with a good prognosis.

"This is not a TikTok, it's a SickTok," Micucci said. "I had lung cancer surgery yesterday. It's really weird because I've never smoked a cigarette in my life so uh, you know, it was a surprise. But I guess it happens and so the greatest news is they caught it early, they got it out. I'm all good. It's been a little bit of a trip. I'll probably be moving slow for a few weeks, but then I'll be back at it."

Micucci also explained at the time that it was bloodwork that led to her early diagnosis of the disease.

"I had one thing in my bloodwork that came back really high," she said. "So, I went to a preventative doc who did a few scans. he scanned my heart and that's where the spot in my lung was noticed."

In addition to her role on The Big Bang Theory, Micucci has also had roles on Four Kings, Till Death, Scrubs, Raising Hope, Steven Universe, How I Met Y our Mother, Supergirl, and Malcolm in the Middle. Film credits include Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, Clerks III, Flora & Ulysses, and more. She is also the voice of Daisy on PBS's Nature Cat in addition to being half of the musical comedy duo Garfunkel & Oates.