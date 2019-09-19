Young Sheldon Showrunner Addresses Plothole in The Big Bang Theory Finale

Fans might not have been tuning in to The Big Bang Theory for its complex, long-running narratives, but the debut of the spinoff series Young Sheldon brought with it some complications, including one specific sequence of the series finale. In the final episode of the series, Sheldon addresses the many important figures in his life, while Young Sheldon introduced a seemingly important person that was completely omitted from that speech. According to Young Sheldon showrunner Steve Molaro, who was formerly a producer on Big Bang Theory, the specific inclusion of a character from the spinoff series wouldn’t have felt organic for the series finale.

“Sheldon’s speech was intended to honor the history of Big Bang,” Molaro shared with TVLine. “It didn’t seem like the right time to invoke specific characters from Young Sheldon. He mentions ‘all the men in his life,’ which would include Dr. Sturgis.”

While Big Bang Theory might not have paid tribute to Young Sheldon, the spinoff did pay its respects to the source material with its Season Two finale, as it featured appearances from the original show’s characters as kids. Despite this being an exciting moment for fans, we shouldn’t count on seeing anything like that happen again.

“The goal in seeing the Big Bang characters as kids was to pay tribute to the Bang series finale, which also aired that night,” Molaro confirmed. “So, it’s unlikely. But I’ll never say never.”

Throughout its 12 seasons, The Big Bang Theory earned some of the highest ratings on television, making it one of the most popular sitcoms of the decade. Earlier this month, news broke that the entire series would be coming to HBO Max in an exclusive streaming deal.

“Few shows define a generation and capture mainstream zeitgeist like The Big Bang Theory,” Robert Greenblatt, chairman, WarnerMedia Entertainment and direct-to-consumer, shared in a statement. “We’re thrilled that HBO Max will be the exclusive streaming home for this comedy juggernaut when we launch in the spring of 2020. This show has been a hit virtually around the globe, it’s one of the biggest shows on broadcast television of the last decade, and the fact that we get to bring it to a streaming platform for the first time in the U.S. is a coup for our new offering.”

The Season Three premiere of Young Sheldon airs on September 26th.

