Nicole Kidman Teases Big Little Lies Season 3 Is Coming

Big Little Lies star Nicole Kidman gave another promising update about a potential Season 3 of HBO series, claiming that she not only texts costar Reese Witherspoon about the project "every day," but that they have a timeline on when the project might come to life. Understandably, the actor denied giving any tease about what the storyline of a third season would explore, but with how much time has passed since 2019's Season 2, it would seem more likely that a Season 3 would kick off a new storyline as opposed to being a direct continuation of the first two seasons.

"We're at work on it," Kidman shared with Variety about Season 3. "And there's a timeline and we're doing it." Kidman's passion for the project was expressed by noting she and Witherspoon are "texting every day" about it.

The first season of the series focused on a murder that took place in an affluent community, with the story exploring the events that led up to what caused the death and the identity of the victim. The second season focused on the coverup of who was responsible for the death and the shockwaves the crime sent through the community.

The series also starred Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley, Zoë Kravitz, Alexander Skarsgård, Adam Scott, and Meryl Streep.

"We can't say anything more," Kidman admitted. "We've got to start keeping our mouths shut…We've got to button it."

What's worth noting is that, as far as the cast of the series is concerned, it has only been Witherspoon and Kidman offering official updates. HBO and Max content chairman/CEO Casey Bloys addressed the possibility of a new season just last week, pointing out that one complication is bringing together the series' impressive cast amidst their busy schedules, with it being possible that Kidman and Witherspoon's characters will be the prominent figures and potentially pushing the rest of the characters into supporting roles, or even omitted entirely.

"Where you have all these stars, you've got to get their schedules in line, we have to get it written," Bloys shared with Variety earlier this month. "So, there's a lot that needs to be done. It's very early stages right now. The entire cast is doing shows and movies, and everybody's very busy. But it's a very special group. They love working together. And when they land on an idea, I believe they will make it happen. We're excited when they're ready, and we will take those steps when they're ready."

Despite the lack of official updates on the project, Bloys noted that "it could be great."

