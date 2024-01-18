Big Little Lies Season 3: HBO Boss Offers Hope for New Episodes

After the stars of Big Little Lies has shared in recent weeks that they want to make a Season 3 happen, HBO's Casey Bloys has weighed in on the idea, expressing his enthusiasm about the opportunity, though noted that coordinating the schedules of the series' major stars would complicate matters. The exec also admitted that there aren't any scripts for the third season, or likely even a complete storyline, so any official progress on a third season is likely a long ways off. Still, given that a third season has seemed so unlikely for years, this recent update is sure to excite fans.

"Where you have all these stars, you've got to get their schedules in line, we have to get it written," HBO and Max content chairman/CEO Bloys shared with Variety. "So, there's a lot that needs to be done. It's very early stages right now. The entire cast is doing shows and movies, and everybody's very busy. But it's a very special group. They love working together. And when they land on an idea, I believe they will make it happen. We're excited when they're ready, and we will take those steps when they're ready."

Despite the lack of official updates on the project, Bloys noted that "it could be great."

The first season of the series focused on a murder that took place in an affluent community, with the story exploring the events that led up to what caused the death and the identity of the victim. The second season focused on the coverup of who was responsible for the death and the shockwaves the crime sent through the community.

The series starred Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley, Zoë Kravitz, Alexander Skarsgård, Adam Scott, and Meryl Streep.

One of the first significant teases about a Season 3 came late last year, with Kidman having shared at a press event that there was some initial development happening on new episodes, and Witherspoon shared with Variety earlier this month, "We are working on it. Nic and I have been working on it a lot."

The first season was based on the Liane Moriarty novel of the same name, with filmmaker Jean-Marc Vallée developing that debut season. The second season was an entirely original storyline, which Vallée played a significant part in developing. One major reason fans thought a Season 3 would never happen was that Vallée died in 2021.

Stay tuned for updates on a possible Season 3 of Big Little Lies.

