Original Big Littles Lies Star Confirms Development on Season 3

A third season of HBO's acclaimed series Big Little Lies has seemed unlikely for years, but star of the series Reese Witherspoon just corroborated a tease that she and costar Nicole Kidman are working to bring another season of the series to life. This echoes a tease Kidman had made about a third season, but HBO has yet to officially reveal that such a project was on the way, so it's unclear how long it could be before a Season 3 becomes a reality. The first season, based on Liane Moriarty's novel of the same name, premiered in 2017 and Season 2, an original story that continued those first episodes, arrived in 2019.

Speaking with Variety at the Golden Globe Awards, Witherspoon shared, "We are working on it. Nic and I have been working on it a lot."

The first season of the series focused on a murder that took place in an affluent community, with the story exploring the events that led up to what caused the death and the identity of the victim. The second season focused on the coverup of who was responsible for the death and the shockwaves the crime sent through the community.

In the years since the release of Season 2, there have been a number of factors slowing progress on a possible continuation of the project, with two major factors contributing to these delays. The first was the death of Jean-Marc Vallée, who directed the first season and was a major creative influence on Season 2. Without him, some members of the cast and crew have been doubtful about how to possibly move forward. The other factor was that there was a slight dip in the reception of Season 2 from audiences and critics as compared to the debut season, with it being possible that the creatives involved would want to avoid further drops in quality.

The series also starred Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley, Zoë Kravitz, Alexander Skarsgård, Adam Scott, and Meryl Streep.

Just earlier this month, Woodley expressed how excited the cast is about a possible third season.

"It's been a dream for us [to do a third season]. Working together on that show was so many things, and the way that it affected so many people around the world and the way that it affected us -- that was something none of us expected," Woodley revealed to Harper's Bazaar. "I think what excites me about the possibility of a third season, more than what I could think of with Jane, is the fact that these children [on the show] are not children anymore. They're teenagers now!"

She continued, "Jean-Marc Vallée, our brilliant filmmaker who brought Big Little Lies together and really made it what it was, sadly passed away, and at his funeral last year, all of the kids came and the cast was there. So I'm looking around and I'm like, 'Where's our kids?!' Their voices have dropped, they all have their teenage situation happening [waves hands over face to imply acne], and the angst is kicking in, and that, to me, is what is exciting about the possibility of a third season. What does life look like for those people who are not children anymore?"

