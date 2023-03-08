Billions Bringing Back Damian Lewis in Surprise Return for Season 7

The Billions franchise is bringing back a familiar face. Late last month, it was confirmed that Damian Lewis will be reprising his role as Bobby Axelrod in the show's upcoming seventh season. Lewis is expected to reprise in six of the season's twelve episodes, which will premiere later this year. This comes after Lewis had initially departed the show right before the beginning of Season 6 following the death of his wife, Helen McCrory. Additionally, it was confirmed that Philip actor Toney Goins has been upped to series regular.

"Bobby's back," Lewis told Stephen Colbert on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. "Axe is back, and it's exciting. He's not been around for a couple of seasons."

What is Billions about?

In Season 7 of Billions, alliances are turned on their heads. Old wounds are weaponized. Loyalties are tested. Betrayal takes on epic proportions. Enemies become wary friends. And Bobby "Axe" Axelrod returns, as the stakes grow from Wall Street to the world. The series also stars Paul Giamatti, Corey Stoll, Maggie Siff, David Costabile, Asia Kate Dillon, Condola Rashad, Jeffrey DeMunn, Sakina Jaffrey, and Daniel Breaker.

"Thank you @SHO_Billions thank you @briankoppelman @DavidLevien." Lewis shared on Instagram when his exit was first announced. "A pleasure and a privilege to play Axe for 5 seasons with some of the smartest, funniest most talented cast and crew I've worked with. I'll miss the Billions family. Yep, some jobs are more than just a job…. Love."

Will there be Billions spinoffs?

Lewis' return comes after Showtime announced plans for multiple Billions spinoffs, including a Millions off-shoot about young up-and-comers in finance, and Trillions would have a soapier tone as it peeks into the mega-rich sect. The new series are being developed by Billions creators Brian Koppelman and David Levien.

Showtime is also planning spinoffs to Dexter, including a prequel centered around the titular character's young life.

All previous seasons of Billions are available for subscribers on Showtime and beginning soon will be viewable on Paramount+ for some subscribers. A new wave of plans for the streamer were announced today with Essential plan + SHOWTIME & Premium plan + SHOWTIME, which include a Paramount+ subscription as well as a Showtime subscription within the same app, meaning viewers can watch Showtime content on Paramount+ without changing apps.