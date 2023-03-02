Scrapped Showtime Series Officially Rescued by Starz

Three Women is making its way onto television, despite being recently scrapped by Showtime. On Thursday, Starz officially announced that they will be picking up the ten-episode drama series, which is based on the 2019 book of the same name from Lisa Taddeo. Reports from earlier this year had indicated that the series could find a home at Starz, and that it would be the second show to do so, after Starz did the same for the upcoming second season of HBO Max's Minx.

"We are proud to welcome Three Women to the Starz family," said Alison Hoffman, President, Domestic Networks, Starz. "The show is anchored by such remarkable talent both in front of and behind the camera and aligns perfectly with our commitment to telling stories by, for and about women."

"We set out to make a bluntly beautiful show about the way that women want and suffer and thrill, the way they make love and take love," Taddeo echoed. "That STARZ will be the home for Three Women is not merely right and perfect, but also a force of auspicious change. I cannot wait for the world to see these raw and real stories on a network committed to the complexity and firepower of the female experience."

What is Three Women about?

Three Women is described as an intimate, haunting portrayal of American female desire, in which three women are on a crash course to radically overturn their lives. The series stars Shailene Woodley as Gia, DeWanda Wise as Sloane, Betty Gilpin as Lina, Gabrielle Creevy as Maggie, Blair Underwood as Richard, John Patrick Amedori as Jack, Ravi Patel as Dr. Henry, Austin Stowell as Aidan, Lola Kirke as Jenny, Jason Ralph as Aaron Knodel, Blair Redford as Will, Jess Gabor as Billie, Brían F. O'Byrne as Mark Wilkin, Heather Goldenhersh as Arlene Wilkin, and Tony D. Head as Stephen.

"I think the biggest takeaway I've had is that we're all united by desire, or by fear of losing desire, or losing a person," Taddeo said of her book in an interview with GQ. "And Lina said it to all those women in the discussion group, she was like: "Don't judge me if you haven't walked in my shoes." Which is obviously something that's been said for centuries, but she said it in relation to her desire. And that was remarkable to me. We just judge each other. Men and women do it. Across all sexual predilections. [Especially in] these small communities, there's so much judgment. The times where we call other people pathetic, we're just projecting our pasts and our fears onto them. But nobody's pathetic."

Three Women is expected to air on Starz at a later date.