Netflix Picks Up Showtime Series in Surprise Swap

Netflix has been releasing a bunch knew series on their streaming service for the past few years, and the latest project to be released was the fourth season of their hit series You. You Season 4 has been getting some great reactions and even our review gave it top marks. It's funny to think that the series was ultimately saved by Netflix after being canceled by Lifetime before the second season was released. But the streaming giant is known for making moves like that, and they made a similar one today. According to Deadline, in a shocking move, Netflix has picked up an upcoming limited series titled Ripley that was dropped by Showtime. The series is led by Andrew Scott and will be an adaptation of Patricia Highsmith's novels based on Tom Ripley from the mind of The Night Of's Steven Zaillian.

Most recently the biggest project the the streaming service was Stranger Things season 4. Co-creators Ross and Matt Duffer recently revealed that their pitch for their yet-to-be-filmed fifth season was a tear jerker. While we'll probably still have to wait a while to see the fifth season, a new interview with the Stranger Things co-creators reveals that it will be pretty emotional. As Ross previously told The Wrap, he and his brother Matt's pitch for the final season left Netflix executives crying.

"Listen. It's our process but it's just like, we really just try to focus on one season at a time," Duffer explained. "We do have an outline for season 5 and we pitched it to Netflix and they really responded well to it. I mean, it was hard. It's the end of the story. I saw executives crying who I've never seen cry before and it was wild. And it's not just to do with the story, just the fact that it's like, Oh my God, this thing that has defined so many of our lives, these Netflix people who has been with us from the beginning, seven years now, and it's hard to imagine the journey coming to an end."

Stranger Things season 4 was split into two different parts. With the first 7 episodes streaming on Netflix in June and was followed by two additional episodes in July. Following Season 4, the streaming service has announced that Season 5 will be the final installment of Stranger Things.

Levy and The Duffer Bros return to direct a majority of Stranger Things season 4, with the original cast returning. Not much is currently known about the plot of the season, but if the trailer is any indicator, we're in for a wild ride. The series stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Cara Buono, Brett Gelman, Jamie Campbell Bower, Eduardo Franco, and Jamie Bower.

What do you think about the swap? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below or by hitting our writer up @NateBrail on Twitter!