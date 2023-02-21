Showtime Bringing Yellowjackets Camp Experience to SXSW

The debut season of Yellowjackets showcased a number of harrowing experiences that its character had to endure, and while no viewer would wish to trade places with those figures, this year's South by Southwest conference will offer a much safer opportunity for fans with an immersive experience known as "Camp Yellowjackets." The two-day activation will immerse attendees in key elements of the first season, from the frigid terrain to the impromptu and deadly food offerings that the survivors had to consume to stave off starvation. "Camp Yellowjackets" will run from Saturday, March 11th through Sunday, March 12th. You can register to attend at CampYellowjackets.com.

Variety details that the event "will create the look of a 1990s-era summer camp that has been abandoned. Visitors will be able to spot hidden Easter eggs from the show while exploring the campsite. Among the activities on site will be ax throwing, BBQ, and specialty cocktails."

"'Camp Yellowjackets' is an exclusive, excitingly unsettling, Yellowjackets-themed destination," Puja Vohra, executive VP of marketing at Showtime Networks, shared in a statement. "It's been our passion and our privilege to open up the world of this amazing series to viewers everywhere, and we can't wait for 'Campers' to immerse themselves in clues of what really happened out there."

Written by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, Yellowjackets is equal parts survival epic, horror story, and coming-of-age drama and tells the narrative of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the Ontario wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to warring, cannibalistic clans, while also tracking the lives they've attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over.

The new season of Yellowjackets will see the returns of Shauna (Melanie Lynskey), Misty (Ricci), Natalie (Juliette Lewis), and Taissa (Tawny Cypress). Also starring in Season 2 are Sophie Nélisse (The Book Thief), Jasmin Savoy Brown (The Leftovers), Sophie Thatcher (Prospect), Samantha Hanratty (Shameless), Eaton (Mad Max: Fury Road), Steven Krueger (The Originals), Warren Kole (Shades of Blue), Elijah Wood, and Kevin Alves.

"Camp Yellowjackets" will run from Saturday, March 11th through Sunday, March 12th. You can register to attend at CampYellowjackets.com. Season 2 of the series lands on the Showtime app on Friday, March 24th before premiering on the network on Sunday, March 26th.

Will you be checking out the experience? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!