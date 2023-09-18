Billy Miller, Emmy-Winning Star of Young and the Restless and Suits, Dies at 43

The soap lead one three Emmys for his work on Young and the Restless.

Billy Miller, an actor largely known for his work on the two largest soap operas in the land, has died. According to a statement released by his management team, Miller was battling "manic depression" at the time of his death, though no exact cause of death was provided. He was 43.

The actor got his big break after billionaire playboy Billy Abbott in The Young and the Restless. After a lauded performance as a recurring character, Miller was bumped up to a series regular and eventually won three Daytime Emmys for his work on the show. He eventually left the series in 2014 to pursue other opportunities before returning to soaps with ABC's General Hospital.

"I'm so sad to hear of Billy Miller's passing," The Young and the Restless' Eileen Davidson shared on X, the social network formerly known as Twitter. "His infectious charm and warmth left lasting impressions on all of us who were lucky enough to have him in our lives. I'm gonna miss that mischievous smile. Love you, Billy."

Fellow Restless costar Michael Muhney echoed Davidson's sentiment.

"You lit up every room with your smile," Muhney wrote. "Your quiet intensity on screen was second only to your gentle kindness and genuine care in private. You were bigger and braver and bolder than this life. You were legend."

He added, "There is no landing to this final cliffhanger. The wings you've spent your lifetime earning have carried you up to that wonderful place in the sky."

In addition to his work on soaps, Miller also appeared in both CSI and CSI: New York. Other credits on his resumed included Suits, Ray Donovan, Justified, Castle, Ringer, and Truth Be Told.

Miller is survived by his mother Patricia, a sister Megan, a brother-in-law, Ronnie, his nephew Grayson, and niece Charley.