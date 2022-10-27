Black Adam's Aldis Hodge to Star as Alex Cross in Prime Video Series

Black Adam star Aldis Hodge has officially found his next big project. On Thursday, reports revealed that Hodge is set to star in and executive produce Cross, a live-action adaptation of James Patterson's beloved Alex Cross novels. The series, which has been ordered to series, will star Hodge as the titular detective and forensic psychologist. The series will be showrun and executive produced by Ben Watkins, as well as Sam Ernst, Jim Dunn, and Craig Siebel, with James Patterson, Bill Robinson, and Patrick Santa executive producing for James Patterson Entertainment, and David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Bill Bost executive producing for Skydance Television.

In Cross, Alex Cross is brilliant, flawed, and full of contradictions. A doting father and family man, Cross is single-minded to the point of obsession when he hunts killers. He is desperate for love, but his wife's murder has left him too damaged to receive it.

"James Patterson is among the best at captivating audiences with his undeniably enthralling novels and we are confident that with Ben Watkins' artistic vision, Cross will do the same for our global customers," Vernon Sanders, head of global television at Amazon Studios, said in a statement. "We are proud to work with James and Ben alongside Paramount Television, Skydance, and the extremely talented Aldis Hodge, who we know will do an exceptional job of bringing Alex Cross to life."

Will Aldis Hodge get a Hawkman spinoff?

This announcement comes just days after the theatrical debut of Black Adam, which starred Hodge as Carter Hall / Hawkman, and quickly became a smash at the worldwide box office. Even before he officially made his debut as the Golden Age comics character, fans have been eager to see Hodge reprise his role in some sort of sequel and spinoff — and Hodge is definitely eager to further explore Hawkman's history.

"Oh, for me, the opportunity for figuring out how we defined that history was open, right? So, I just decided based off of myself, as a fan, reading the comics and figuring out what stood out to me the most. And I worked off of that base," Hodge explained in an interview with ComicBook.com about Black Adam. "So, what you know, the people see in the film is definitively a version that we know. But for me, I looked at, you know, alright, if we go down this road and we get to a place of really digging into to his history and exploring what history is the one that I want to explore. And that's what I chose based off of and built with Jaume [Collet-Serra, director] in terms of his foundation. So, when, you know, I think people will get it once they see it and they know which version they're going to hopefully explore more of."

