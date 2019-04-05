Black Adam is smashing box office expectations. The Dwayne Johnson-starring film opened in theaters this weekend and according to the latest update from Deadline, the latest film in the DCEU has performed better than predicted, particularly at the international box office. The film's global box office numbers now sit at $140 million, which includes a $73 million international box office take. That international number is on the high end of what experts had predicted the film would see opening weekend overseas. The number also includes the film's domestic box office of $67 million.

Black Adam is currently the number one film in the U.S. as well as in most of the international markets it opened in this weekend. Additionally, Black Adam's current box office numbers beats that of Shazam!. It was previously predicted that Black Adam could ultimately end up bringing in twice the amount Shazam! did at the box office overall.

Who stars in Black Adam?

Black Adam stars Dwayne Johnson and also features Aldis Hodge (Underground, The Invisible Man) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Loved Before, Charlie's Angels) as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, Sarah Shahi (The L Word, Sex/Life) as Adrianna Tomaz, and Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia!) as Doctor Fate. Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui also appear.

What are critics saying about Black Adam?

The film is presently sitting at a 41 percent critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, though the audience score is considerably better at 89 percent. ComicBook.com's Evan Valentine saw Black Adam as a first step in writing the DC Extended Universe's ship. In his 3.5-out-of-5 review of the film, he writes, "Is Black Adam the movie that will singlehandedly bring back the DC Cinematic Universe to stand toe to toe with what Marvel has built? No, but it's certainly laying the groundwork for this to be a possibility down the line. Black Adam is a fun, frenzied, and flawed film that answers the prayers of many while also giving viewers an action-packed thrill ride with plenty of charisma from its key players. (I would also be doing the movie a disservice if I didn't mention the amazing "pop" my screening received during the post-credit scene, which might just rival Captain America picking up Thor's hammer for the biggest reaction ever heard in a theater.) It's a roller coaster ride and, if you walk in with that mindset, you're going to have a good time."

Black Adam is in theaters now.