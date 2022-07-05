Black Bird Star Taron Egerton Reflects on Working With Ray Liotta Before His Death

The new Apple TV+ series Black Bird debuts on the streaming platform this week and for series star Taron Egerton, it's a little bittersweet. Black Bird marks the final television role for the late iconic character actor Ray Liotta, who died unexpectedly in late May while filming a movie in the Dominican Republic. Speaking with ComicBook.com, Egerton said that while it's sad that Liotta isn't here to celebrate Black Bird's release, working with the actor was an incredible experience for him — and that the series is an incredible testament to the actor's talent.

"It was an incredible experience for me as an actor. You know, I've been lucky enough to work with some really great and heavyweight actors in my few years working in the industry and Ray was a particularly special one for me," Egerton said. "I was very, very invested in that relationship feeling very real and with a tangible sense of history, because it is the heart of the show. There's a lot of darkness in the show and there's a lot of difficult characteristics that the protagonists possess. But I think the tenderness of the relationship between Big Jim and my character Jimmy is kind of the engine for why Jimmy takes this massive risk."

He continued, "And I was so extraordinarily blessed that an actor of Ray's gravitas, caliber, magnitude, you know, decided to take on the role and we had a really, really special connection. And we had stayed in touch, actually, because it was a special experience, I believe for him as well. And of course, it is very… it's a great shame that he won't be here to celebrate the release of the show. But it's an incredible testament to his talent. And, of course, you know, given what happens to his character takes on an extra poignancy, I think, in the wake of his passing. So, it's some sad, but my overwhelming feeling is of pride."

Liotta died in his sleep back in May while in the Dominican Republic where he was shooting the film Dangerous Waters. He was 67 years old. As for Black Bird, you can check out the series synopsis below.

"When serving time, you'll do anything for a chance at freedom-even if that means facing a suspected killer. Inspired by true events, Dennis Lehane's newest Apple Original Series stars Taron Egerton and Paul Walter Hauser. Black Bird arrives July 8 on Apple TV+

Inspired by actual events, when high school football hero and decorated policeman's son Jimmy Keene (Taron Egerton) is sentenced to 10 years in a minimum-security prison, he is given the choice of a lifetime – enter a maximum-security prison for the criminally insane and befriend suspected serial killer Larry Hall (Paul Walter Hauser) or stay where he is and serve his full sentence with no possibility of parole. Keene quickly realizes his only way out is to elicit a confession and find out where the bodies of several young girls are buried before Hall's appeal goes through. But is this suspected killer telling the truth? Or is it just another tale from a serial liar? This dramatic and captivating story subverts the crime genre by enlisting the help of the very people put behind bars to solve its mysteries."

Black Bird will stream on Apple TV+ starting on July 8th.