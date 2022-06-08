Black Bird Trailer Revealing First Look at Ray Liotta's Final TV Role Released by AppleTV+

✖

The first trailer for Black Bird has been released by Apple TV+, marking the final TV role played by late (great) actor, Ray Liotta. The industry and fans are still somewhat in shock from the news that Liotta died on May 26th, while filming a movie in the Dominican Republic; therefore it will be both cathartic and comforting for longtime fans of Ray to get to see some of his last work onscreen, in Black Bird. Take a look at the trailer, below:

When serving time, you'll do anything for a chance at freedom-even if that means facing a suspected killer. Inspired by true events, Dennis Lehane's newest Apple Original Series stars Taron Egerton and Paul Walter Hauser. Black Bird arrives July 8 on Apple TV+ Inspired by actual events, when high school football hero and decorated policeman's son Jimmy Keene (Taron Egerton) is sentenced to 10 years in a minimum security prison, he is given the choice of a lifetime – enter a maximum-security prison for the criminally insane and befriend suspected serial killer Larry Hall (Paul Walter Hauser), or stay where he is and serve his full sentence with no possibility of parole. Keene quickly realizes his only way out is to elicit a confession and find out where the bodies of several young girls are buried before Hall's appeal goes through. But is this suspected killer telling the truth? Or is it just another tale from a serial liar? This dramatic and captivating story subverts the crime genre by enlisting the help of the very people put behind bars to solve its mysteries.

Ensemble cast includes Taron Egerton, Paul Walter Hauser, Sepideh Moafi, Greg Kinnear and Ray Liotta.

We made a list of Ray Liotta's greatest acting roles when he passed away, and Black Bird seems to bring a lot of his best signatures together. The hardened criminal, with a hint of what could be remorse – or just evil. You never know: that's what was so brilliant about Ray Liotta.

Here's additional information on Black Bird, via Apple TV:

"Black Bird is developed and executive produced by Lehane. The first three episodes are directed by Academy Award nominee Michaël R. Roskam ("Bullhead," "The Drop"), who also serves as executive producer. Lehane, Egerton and Roskam executive produce alongside Richard Plepler through his EDEN Productions; Bradley Thomas, Dan Friedkin and Ryan Friedkin executive produce through Imperative Entertainment; Alexandra Milchan and Scott Lambert executive produce through EMJAG Productions; and Kary Antholis also executive produces, along with the book's author James Keene. Jim McKay and Joe Chappelle also direct. The limited series is produced for Apple TV+ by Apple Studios."

Black Bird will stream on Apple TV+ starting on July 8th.