Black Lightning Fans Are Broken Up About the Show Ending

Black Lightning is ending after Season 4, and fans are not too thrilled about the news. New came through on Friday and there was a wave of emotions among the Arrowverse fans. The CW has seen a lot of change over the last year and change, and it looks like more is coming. Jefferson Pierce’s journey will have to be put on pause after this next salvo of episodes. Black Lightning fans can take some solace in the proposed Painkiller spinoff in the upcoming season. It wasn’t until very recently that the hero and his family got connected to the Arrowverse proper in a big way during Crisis on Infinite Earths. Now, there are going to be a lot of questions surrounding the channel’s programming block. Arrow is over, Black Lightning is about to end, and fans who loved the representation it brought to the table are going to want some answers.

Series creator Saliim Akil told Variety how proud the team was of Black Lightning in a statement.

"When we first started the Black Lighting journey, I knew that Jefferson Pierce and his family of powerful Black Women would be a unique addition to the super hero genre," Akil explained. "The love that Blerds and all comic book fans around the globe have shown this series over the past three seasons proved what we imagined, Black People Want To See Themselves in all their complexities."

"Thank you to the phenomenal cast, writers and crew without whom none of this would’ve been possible," Akil added. "I'm incredibly proud of the work we’ve been able to do and the moments we’ve been able to create in bringing DC’s first African-American family of super heroes to life for the culture. I’m very grateful to Peter Roth, Warner Bros. TV, Mark Pedowitz, The CW Network and Greg Berlanti for their partnership and support of my vision at every step of this journey. While Season Four may be the end of one journey, I’m extremely excited to usher in a new chapter and continued collaboration with The CW as we tell the story of Painkiller."

