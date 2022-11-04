The CW Premiere Dates For Batwoman, The Flash, Riverdale & More Revealed

By Jamie Jirak

Some of your favorite shows from The CW are finally returning in January! There's a line-up of brand new series, including the supernatural drama Trickster and the highly-anticipated Superman & Lois. We'll also see the return of fan-favorites such as Riverdale, Black Lightning, The Flash, and Batwoman. We're especially excited to see Javicia Leslie Dons take over the role of Batwoman and watch Jared Padalecki return to The CW in the new series, Walker, so soon after his 15-year stint on Supernatural.

You can check out the full schedule of The CW shows returning at the beginning of 2021 below (all times are in EST)...

FRIDAY, JANUARY 8  

8:00-8:30 PM              WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (Cycle 9 Premiere)
 
8:30-9:00 PM              WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (Encore Episode)
 
9:00-10:00 PM            PENN & TELLER: FOOL US (Season Premiere)

SUNDAY, JANUARY 10

8:00-10:00 PM            CRITICS CHOICE SUPER AWARDS (Two-Hour Special Event)

TUESDAY, JANUARY 12

8:00-8:30 PM              TWO SENTENCE HORROR STORIES (Season Premiere)
 
8:30-9:00 PM              TWO SENTENCE HORROR STORIES (Original Episode)
 
9:00-10:00 PM            TRICKSTER (U.S. Series Premiere)

SUNDAY, JANUARY 17

8:00-9:00 PM              BATWOMAN (Season Premiere)
 
9:00-10:00 PM            TBD

MONDAY, JANUARY 18

8:00-9:00 PM              ALL AMERICAN (Season Premiere)
 
9:00-10:00 PM            TBD

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 20

8:00-9:00 PM              RIVERDALE (Season Premiere)
 
9:00-10:00 PM            NANCY DREW (Season Premiere)
 

THURSDAY, JANUARY 21

8:00-9:00 PM              WALKER (Series Premiere)
 
9:00-10:00 PM            LEGACIES (Season Premiere)
 

SUNDAY, JANUARY 24

8:00-9:00 PM              BATWOMAN (Original Episode)
 
9:00-10:00 PM            CHARMED (Season Premiere)
 

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 8

8:00-9:00 PM              ALL AMERICAN (Original Episode)
 
9:00-10:00 PM            BLACK LIGHTNING (Season Premiere)

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 23

8:00-9:00 PM              THE FLASH (Season Premiere)
 
9:00-10:00 PM            SUPERMAN & LOIS (Series Premiere)

Which CW shows are you most excited to see return? Tell us in the comments! 

