The CW Premiere Dates For Batwoman, The Flash, Riverdale & More Revealed

Some of your favorite shows from The CW are finally returning in January! There's a line-up of brand new series, including the supernatural drama Trickster and the highly-anticipated Superman & Lois. We'll also see the return of fan-favorites such as Riverdale, Black Lightning, The Flash, and Batwoman. We're especially excited to see Javicia Leslie Dons take over the role of Batwoman and watch Jared Padalecki return to The CW in the new series, Walker, so soon after his 15-year stint on Supernatural.

You can check out the full schedule of The CW shows returning at the beginning of 2021 below (all times are in EST)...