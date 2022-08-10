Bluey Season 3: Where and How to Watch

Bluey Season 3, the latest installment of the Emmy Award-winning children's television series, is now streaming on Disney+. Joe Brumm created Bluey, with Ludo Studio producing for the Australian Broadcasting Corporation and BBC Studios, and it has proven a runaway hit with kids and their parents. Bluey Season 3 is split into two parts, which means only the first 25-seven-minute episode of the season are available to stream today. However, this is the first time that Bluey Season 3 episodes have been made available internationally. These new Bluey Season 3 episodes will also come to Disney Channel and Disney Junior later this year in markets around the world, and the remainder of Bluey Season 3's episodes will follow at a later date.

"Love for Bluey has exploded among viewers across the globe, and we're delighted to debut another exciting season that will give fans more opportunities to spend time with Bluey and family," said Henrietta Hurford-Jones, Director of Children's Content Partnerships, BBC Studios in a press release announcing the Bluey Season 3 Disney+ streaming date. "We're so happy to be working with a partner like Disney that shares our enthusiasm for the series, which has become part of the cultural zeitgeist and a co-viewing winner worldwide."

"We've been creating Bluey together for over five years at Ludo and every day is a privilege to turn up and create the show with each artist at the studio. We love this crew, we love this cast and we're so proud and happy that their work is being welcomed and loved by homes around the world," said Charlie Aspinwall and Daley Pearson, Executive Producers and Co-Founders, Ludo Studio.

According to the press release, Bluey Season 3, "builds on the series' first two multi-award-winning seasons with new friends and locations. The premiering episodes also include a range of home-based stories that reflect, in humorous and sometimes poignant detail, the usual and unexpected occurrences of everyday family life with relatable themes such as making dad a birthday breakfast, keeping promises, and getting one's own bedroom. Season Three will also feature original takes on games, like Musical Statues and Pass the Parcel, among others."

Bluey has proven a hit with audiences in the United States. Since debuting in the U.S. in 2019, Bluey has become Disney Junior's #1 driver of ratings with kids 2-5 in 2021 and the first half of 2022. It has also been one of the two most-watched TV series with Kids 2-5 for four consecutive quarters and had two of Cable's top 10 telecasts in the first half of 2022 with kids 2-5.

Bluey Season 3 is streaming now on Disney+. You can sign up now.