Ming-Na Wen Reacts to The Book Of Boba Fett News

This year has been a busy one for Ming-Na Wen in the wake of Mulan's live-action outing and her move into the Star Wars canon. The beloved actress has fallen in line with fans thanks to her impressive take on Fennec Shand in The Mandalorian. And in the wake of season two's finale, Wen is feeling good on account of a certain spin-off series.

Taking to Twitter, Wen broke her silence about the recent reveal of The Book of Boba Fett, a new TV series coming to Disney+. The spin-off promises to follow the legendary bounty hunter on new adventures, and star Temuera Morrison will be joined by Wen as Shand. So naturally, the actress had to give a coy tease about the news.

Just woke up. Any good news this morning? — Ming-Na Wen (@MingNa) December 21, 2020

"Just woke up. Any good news this morning," the actress asked.

Of course, fans were quick to shared links to the announcement, but Wen is already in the know. The actress will be a major part of The Book of Boba Fett given her role as Shand. Both Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni will oversee the series as executive producers, and they will be joined in that role by Robert Rodriguez who directed The Mandalorian's episode that reintroduced Boba Fett to audiences.

Currently, there is little known about this new series, but The Book of Boba Fett is currently in production. Disney+ has lined up the movie for December 2021 debut, and season three of The Mandalorian will go into production sometime next year as well. You can watch all of The Mandalorian seasons one and two on Disney+ right now. The Book of Boba Fett is one of several Star Wars series in the works for the streaming service with others being Obi-Wan Kenobi, Ahsoka, Rangers of the New Republic, Andor, Bad Batch, The Acolyte, and more.

