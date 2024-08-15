Bosch: Legacy: Titus Welliver Gives Big Update on Season 3 Release, Confirms Appearance in Spin-Off

It’s been almost a year since the second season of Bosch: Legacy premiered on Amazon Freevee and fans have been eagerly awaiting the next season of the Titus Welliver-starring police procedural. Now, it seems like fans might not have to wait too much longer. Speaking with ComicBook to promote his latest project, , Welliver said that while an official release date hasn’t been provided yet, he thinks the series will likely return in early 2025, particularly because of how it helps tee up the eagerly anticipated spinoff centered around Maggie Q’s character, Renee Ballard.

“We don’t have a date yet. I have to imagine that it will come sometime in 2025, hopefully early in 2025. They’re shooting the spinoff Ballard with Maggie Q and we introduced her character, Renee Ballard, in our tenth episode of Bosch: Legacy in this season three that’s yet to come out so I imagine they’d want to kind of try to release those within some proximity of each other,” Welliver said. “I’m actually shooting this week on the first episode. I’m contracted to do three episodes for this first season of Ballard so, yeah, I hope we get some sense of a release date, but that would be my suspicion. It would be somewhere around there, fingers crossed. But all I can say in advance is that our producers every year just seem to raise the bar on themselves and so I’m excited for this third season to come out because I think it’s truly one of the best and I mean, including Bosch, in the ten years that I’ve been doing this. It’s a really, really substantive season for us.”

What is Bosch: Legacy About?

Bosch: Legacy is the follow up to Amazon Prime Video’s Bosch which ran for seven seasons between 2014 and 2021. The series is loosely based on author Michael Connelly’s novels and follows Hieronymus “Harry” Bosch, a retired LAPD detective who works as a private investigator. The series also stars Mimi Rogers, Madison Lintz, Stephen Chang, Denise G. Sanchez, Anthony Gonzales, Danielle Larracuente, David Moses, and more. The series debuted on May 6, 2022, on Amazon Freevee and was renewed for a third season even before its second season aired.

Bosch: Legacy is Getting a Renee Ballard Spinoff

Bosch: Legacy is also getting a spinoff series, one centered around Detective Renee Ballard, played by Maggie Q. The series is inspired by the novels of author Michael Connelly and will follow Detective Renee Ballard who is tasked with running the LAPD’s new cold-case unit. Per the description, the unit is “a poorly funded, all-volunteer unit with the largest caseload in the city. Ballard approaches these frozen-in-time cases with empathy and determination. When she uncovers a larger conspiracy during her investigations, she’ll lean on the assistance of her retired ally, Harry Bosch, to navigate the dangers that threaten both her unit and her life.”

Connelly is set to serve as executive producer under his Hieronymus Pictures banner along with Michael Alaimo, Kendall Sherwood, and Trish Hoffman. Henrik Bastin and Melissa Aouate will executive produce for Fabel Entertainment. Jasmine Russ will serve as co-executive producer for Fabel Entertainment while Theresa Snider will co-executive produce for Hieronymous Pictures. Jamie Boscardin Martin and Trey Batchelor also serve as co-executive producers. Michael Alaimo and Kendall Sherwood will serve as showrunners. The series is expected to debut exclusively on Prime Video.