Bosch Spinoff Casts Maggie Q in Lead Role

Amazon's Prime Video has cast Maggie Q in the lead role of their upcoming Bosch spinoff. According to The Wrap, Q will star as Detective Renee Ballard in the upcoming spinoff series which is currently unnamed. The series was given a 10-episode order back in November. Bosch star Titus Welliver will also appear in the series. The untitled spinoff is the first in Amazon MGM Studios' Bosch franchise to not feature Welliver's Harry Bosch as the lead.

The series, which is inspired by the novels of author Michael Connelly, will follow Detective Renee Ballard who is tasked with running the LAPD's new cold-case unit. Per the description, the unit is "a poorly funded, all-volunteer unit with the largest caseload in the city. Ballard approaches these frozen-in-time cases with empathy and determination. When she uncovers a larger conspiracy during her investigations, she'll lean on the assistance of her retired ally, Harry Bosch, to navigate the dangers that threaten both her unit and her life.

Connelly is set to serve as executive producer under his Hieronymus Pictures banner along with Michael Alaimo, Kendall Sherwood, and Trish Hoffman. Henrik Bastin and Melissa Aouate will executive produce for Fabel Entertainment. Jasmine Russ will serve as co-executive producer for Fabel Entertainment while Theresa Snider will co-executive produce for Hieronymous Pictures. Jamie Boscardin Martin and Trey Batchelor also serve as co-executive producers. Michael Alaimo and Kendall Sherwood will serve as showrunners. The series is expected to debut exclusively on Prime Video.

"From books to screen, Michael Connelly creates authentic and suspenseful stories, led by distinctive characters who make audiences care and connect. Renée Ballard is one of those characters. She instantly captivated readers with hints of a troubled past and a protective layer of idiosyncrasies she developed to survive," Lauren Anderson, head of AVOD originals, unscripted, and targeted programming at Amazon MGM Studios said. "We look forward to expanding the Bosch universe with Michael and introducing viewers to Ballard's personal approach to pursuing justice."

"It is so exciting to bring Renée Ballard to the screen and to do it with Prime Video, my streaming partners for going on 10 years. This show will have the same authenticity and propulsive momentum of Bosch: Legacy. Fans of the books will love it," Connelly added.

The original Bosch series debuted on Amazon Prime Video and ran for seven seasons between 2014 and 2021. It was inspired by Connelly's novels in which Detective Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver) follows the investigative creed, "Everybody counts or nobody counts," even if it means putting his own career in jeopardy. Bosch: Legacy, which sees Welliver reprising his iconic role, has already been renewed for a second and third season for Amazon's Freevee platform.

Are you excited for the Bosch spinoff? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.