Watchmen: Chapter 1’s Katee Sackhoff Shares Love for Zack Snyder’s Adaptation

Watchmen: Chapter 1 arrives on Digital this weekend, adapting the world of Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons’ iconic graphic novel for a new medium. The two-part animated movie is the second cinematic take on the franchise’s mythos, after Zack Snyder’s polarizing live-action adaptation in 2009. While speaking to ComicBook about her work on Watchmen: Chapter 1, Laurie Juspeczyk / Silk Spectre II voice actress Katee Sackhoff revealed that her appreciation for Snyder’s adaptation ultimately led her to join this project.

“Zack Snyder’s was a phenomenal interpretation,” Sackhoff explained in our interview, which you can check out above. “I loved it. I loved it. It’s part of why I wanted to do this, because it inspired me and it made me start to… my imagination starts to… the wheels start to go. I think that for fans of the book, this, this feels important, this feels true to the storytelling. That’s what, I think, people will love about it. I think they’ll really enjoy this.”

What Is the Watchmen Animated Movie About?

In Watchmen: Chapter 1, in an alternate world history set in 1985, the murder of a government sponsored superhero draws his outlawed colleagues out of retirement and into a mystery that threatens to upend their personal lives and the world itself. The cast of the Watchmen animated movie includes Titus Welliver as Rorschach, Matthew Rhys as Nite Owl, Katee Sackhoff as Silk Spectre, Michael Cerveris as Doctor Manhattan, and Troy Baker as Ozymandias.

“I think, you know, one of the things that I try to do with these characters, these women — Poison Ivy [in Batman: The Long Halloween], for me, was misunderstood,” Sackhoff told ComicBook of her role in the film. “There’s so much vulnerability in her, so much pain, so much anger. Those are really important things for me to bring to life with her. Laurie, I think, has a lot of self doubt, a lot of vulnerability, a lot of pain. I think that that was something that I really wanted to sort of hold on to for her, and make that her through line. I have been in a situation where I loved somebody with all my heart and didn’t feel like I was enough, and that’s an awful feeling. It’s a terrible, terrible feeling. And, and so I held on to that, that was my thing with her. That was the thing that I kept coming home to. And I think that you hear it in her voice a lot.”

Watchmen: Chapter 1 is available exclusively on Digital on August 13. 4K UHD and Blu-ray arriving on August 27. Watchmen: Chapter 2 is set to debut later in 2024.