Brave New World Cancelled at Peacock, Will Be Shopped to Other Outlets

✖

Brave New World has officially met its end on Peacock. On Wednesday, NBCUniversal's fledgling streaming service announced that it has opted to not proceed with the series' second season. That doesn't mean the series is entirely dead, however, as Universal Cable Productions will reportedly be shopping the series around to other outlets. Given the fact that the series also aired on Sky One in the UK, and Amazon Prime Video in Europe, Latin America, and Australia in early August, it will be interesting to see if the series is able to find a new home.

"There will not be Season 2 of Brave New World on Peacock,” Peacock said in a statement. “David Wiener created a thought-provoking and cinematic adaptation. We’re grateful to the cast and crew who brought this world to life. We look forward to telling more stories with David in the future."

Based on Aldous Huxley's iconic 1932 novel, Brave New World takes place in a world that is centuries ahead of our own, in which New London, a seemingly utopian society, has been built by outlawing things like privacy, monogamy, family, and money. The citizens of New London are split into social castes based on intelligence and skill, with the lower castes - as well as those impoverished civilization known as The Savage Land - suffering. When New London citizens Bernard Marx (Harry Lloyd) and Lenina Crowne (Jessica Brown Findlay) travel to the Savage Land, their paths cross with John the Savage (Alden Ehrenreich), a young man with unique ties to both societies. All three of them eventually make their way back to New London, setting off a sequence of events that will completely shift the "perfection" of New London as they know it.

The show's Season 1 finale placed things in a significant new status quo, with John having led an uprising of sorts in New London, and turning into a recluse in "Old London" with a virtual version of Lenina, who had agreed to help in the fight against the rogue Indra A.I.. Meanwhile, Bernard and Wilhelmina "Helm" Watson (Hannah John-Kamen) found their way into the Savage Land, where it seemed like they were going to join forces with a group of rebels. As those who have read Huxley's novel know, there's definitely a lot more plot that could be explored from there.

Brave New World also stars Kylie Bunbury as Frannie Crowne, Nina Sosanya as Mustafa Mond, Joseph Morgan as CJack60, Sen Mitsuji as Henry Foster, and Demi Moore as Linda. The series is showrun by David Wiener, with executive producers including Grant Morrison and Brian Taylor.

What do you think about Peacock canceling Brave New World? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Season 1 of Brave New World is currently available to stream on Peacock.

h/t: Deadline