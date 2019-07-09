Breaking Bad Stars Tease Tuesday Announcement, but It’s Not What You Think

Breaking Bad stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul have issued their latest joint tease for an announcement they say is coming Tuesday.

“A collaboration so smooth you can taste it,” Cranston and Paul wrote in identical Instagram comments with matching pictures published Monday. “24 hours people!” Both posts included the “whiskey” emoji.

The photos, which show Cranston and Paul mid-drink, appear to hint the mysterious, month-long tease is tied to a liquor collaboration.

Cranston and Paul first shared matching images and captions on June 25, the initial tease showing a pair of donkeys with the caption “soon.” On July 2, both stars again shared identical posts, this time showing them wading through a river with the caption “even sooner.”

Though Internet speculation initially led to expectations the stars would confirm Cranston’s involvement with the coming Breaking Bad movie, Cranston and Paul’s former co-star Anna Gunn, who played Skyler White, appeared to spill the beans on BBC’s The One Show during a June appearance:

“I believe it is a nod to a tequila, a Mezcal tequila that they are bringing out, the two of them, called Dos Hombres,” Gunn said when asked if the teases hinted at the sequel movie. “Bryan was gonna have a sort of launch party on Cinco de Mayo and he promised that there would be donkeys there, and I got very excited about that … [the photos are] very cryptic.”

When asked if she will be reprising her role in the movie, which follows Paul’s Jesse Pinkman sometime after the series finale, Gunn answered, “I am not allowed to say anything. A little mystery.”

Cranston, whose meth lord Walter White died in the series finale, has strongly hinted at his own involvement in the movie: he earlier told EW Radio he would “would do it in a second,” later teasing Entertainment Tonight he could reappear in “a flashback, or a flash forward. I’m still dead, Walter White, I don’t know what [could happen].”