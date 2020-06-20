Star Wars: Bryce Dallas Howard Confirms She Directed The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode

✖

Bryce Dallas Howard is best known for playing Claire Dearing in the Jurassic World movies, which will soon get its "exhilarating" third installment. However, Howard is also a director. She previously helmed "Sanctuary," the fourth episode of Star Wars: The Mandalorian's first season. In a recent chat with Collider, Howard revealed that she returned to the Disney+ series to direct an episode of the show's upcoming second season.

“I directed an episode on the second season of Mandalorian, so that’s already done. Which is wonderful, so I’m looking forward to that coming out later this year," Howard revealed. She went on to share her favorite types of projects to direct, which definitely seems to apply to The Mandalorian. “In terms of directing, I really, really, really love projects that are highly collaborative, deals with some kind of emerging technology, ideally, if it’s fiction, and is also connected to IP that that already resonates with folks and audiences. And something that gives you all the feels, I hope."

In addition to Howard, Robert Rodriquez (Sin City, Alita: Battle Angel) has also been confirmed as a season two director. The second season of the series has officially wrapped principal photography as things shift to post-production. An Instagram post from cinematographer Baz Idoine seemingly suggests long-time Lucasfilm filmmaker Dave Filoni ended up directing the season finale. You can check out the post here.

Other recent news about the Disney+ series involves Rosario Dawson, who was recently revealed to be playing fan-favorite character Ahsoka Tano. The report from /Film comes after numerous fan campaigns and questions about Dawson's desire to play the character, and now it's all coming to fruition. It was also announced that Battlestar Galactica's Katee Sackhoff was cast as Mandalorian leader Bo-Katan Kryze. Sackhoff is no stranger to Star Wars, as she provided the voice for the animated version of Bo-Katan in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Rebels.

The second season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian is expected to premiere in October. In addition to The Mandalorian, other upcoming Star Wars series will include a show that stars Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi and a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story which is set to feature the return of Diego Luna as Cassian Andor and Alan Tudyk as K-2SO.

